“It was a desire to look at my life”: Sheila Heti transformed decades-old journal notes into her latest novel

Sheila Heti is a bestselling Canadian author and playwright. (Margaux Williamson)

The next chapter4:11 p.m.Sheila Heti on turning her journal entries into a book Toronto author Sheila Heti kept a journal for 10 years while she wrote a book. What she didn't expect was that the diary would later become a book itself. She organized her journal entries from A to Z and created a thoughtful, passion project called The Alphabetical Diaries.

Through the process of sorting each entry, patterns of love, work, and anxiety emerge.

Immediately is a Canadian playwright and author of eight fiction and non-fiction books whose works have been translated into more than a dozen languages. His piece All our happy days are stupid appeared on the stages of New York and Toronto and her book How should a person be? was a New York Times Notable Book. His novel Maternity was on the shortlist for the 2018 edition Scotiabank Giller Price .

Heti spoke with The next chapter Ali Hassan on what she gained during the creative process Alphabetical diaries.

How did this idea come to you? What made you do this?

It was a desire to look at my life or my thoughts about my life in some sort of scientific or pseudo-scientific way. If you read your journals, reread them narratively, you just get scenes and impressions of scenes. That’s the mood I was in that day or that’s what I was struggling with that day.

But my principle was that if you sort them alphabetically, then you see themes, you see repetitions, you can get a bigger picture of who you've been. And I was curious, have I changed in ten years? How have I changed? Have my concerns changed?

Let's talk about some of the topics you cover in your journal. There are everyday things, like new sheets for the bed, or I might lighten my hair a little, but then you ask yourself deep questions about the nature of art itself and about yourself as an artist . What has always brought you back to these questions and thoughts?

A journal is the place for these questions and thoughts, or one of the places. When I write in a journal, it's because I have a problem with life or I'm trying to solve something. There is no other place to achieve this.

Conversations with friends are not quite the ideal place to work on it, art is not quite the ideal place to work on it. You sometimes hit these nodes where you're trying to figure out which direction should I go or what are the things I need to think about to make a decision?

That's why all these thoughts went into the book.

Throughout many chapters, you have thoughts and anxieties about books, writing, and producing. At some point, a publisher rejects a book. How do you see your professional life unfolding in these pages?

I wrote a lot of journals while I was writing How a person should be.I had already published two books: Ticknor And Stories from the middle. But I was working on a very different project. I was working on a project that involved my life and the lives of my friends and it was a very exciting time to write, but a very uncertain time.

I didn't know if I would publish it, if I would be able to finish the book and then the book is published and then I go on tour to do it and then I work on another book and all these sentences are jumbled together.

It's nice to remember how hard it was; I think there's a way that when you accomplish something and you feel like it was inevitable and it was easy. Going back to those journals and thinking, “Well, no, it was actually uncertain and difficult. » You forget all the work that goes into completing something once you've finished it.

There are times when you seem bored with spending time and emotional energy on love. What perspective did you gain on this part of your life through this experience of reorganizing thoughts in the book?

I think the frustration was not spending as much time on love. It was spending so much time thinking about men, about different boyfriends, about relationships that went nowhere. And you think, what a waste of time all this thinking was! One of the things I had to do when I was writing this book was figure out what to do with the names because I didn't want anyone to read the book and somehow be confused by it.

At one point I took all the names in the book and just made it he or she and then built [new] characters of these sentences. What it showed me is that the people we have in our lives are individuals, sure, but they're also sort of archetypes of people.

For example, there's the man who doesn't call you back, or there's the bossy older friend. It was interesting to see that you bring into your life these very similar people or these very similar types of people or these very similar types of relationships with people that cross over into individuals.

I wouldn't have known it because when you're living, everyone seems so distinct and so unique and every situation seems so distinct and so unique. But actually there are more patterns than you think, more repetitions.

I wanted to ask you about this idea of ​​writing about people who are no longer in your life. You look at the newspaper, old photos, you see people who are no longer there. Either they are old lovers, or old friends, missing loved ones, and all of this is a marker of the passing of time. What did you learn about the nature of time when you created this book?

The funny thing is that when you read it, even though one sentence might be from 2010. The next sentence might be from 2013 and the next sentence might be from 2007, somehow there's still a story.

What I learned is that the timeline is less important than you. Who you are remains consistent over time: so a sentence of one year and a sentence of ten years later placed next to each other can still seem close and have such a huge relationship with each other. 'other.

I think I thought I had changed more. There's something comforting about the idea that we don't change as much as we think. So much of our culture is about changing and improving and growing and that happens, but there's also a remarkable consistency over time.

One of the things you said about Alphabetical diaries, you said there were “surprisingly few distinctive concerns.” Can you expand on that a little bit, what does that mean?

I thought, well, I'm going to find all these different thoughts about all these different things. I was thinking over ten years and in reality they could be narrowed down to very few categories.

So I was thinking about how to make money? There are a lot of sentences about it and there are a lot of sentences about who I was in love with or obsessed with at the time. Then there's a bunch of sentences about writing and working, and then about whether I should leave Toronto or not. That's 90% of the book and you just think, “My God, I'm such a limited creature!” »

But maybe I guess we all are, you know? On the other hand, what should we really think about other than love and work?

A diary is a person who reports on themselves and often observes their own behavior. I wanted to ask about this idea of ​​a reliable narrator. Are we reliable narrators, especially when we write about ourselves?

I would think so. I mean, you're trying to figure something out. I guess there are different reasons for writing in a journal and some of them are to perform for yourself, a certain type of self.

But for me, it's not really a place of performance, it's a place of deciphering and understanding. It's not a construct where I'm trying to create a character that I admire, it's a place to be honest and a place to just try to have some perspective, it's a private domain. Obviously, I worked on this book for 14 years, so at this point it's not private.

I knew people were going to read it, but when I wrote all that, it was definitely a way to be private and think alone.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.