Entertainment
“It was a desire to look at my life”: Sheila Heti transformed decades-old journal notes into her latest novel
The next chapter4:11 p.m.Sheila Heti on turning her journal entries into a book
What would you learn about yourself by revisiting your journal entries from decades ago? This is the question that Sheila Heti addresses in Alphabetical diaries by transforming his past diaries into a story.
Alphabetical diaries is a fiction book that Heti wrote by entering 500,000 words from her diary into a spreadsheet on Microsoft Excel and organizing the moments of her life alphabetically. From buying new paper to publishing your first books to heartbreak, this story reflects a 10-year period in the early years of an author's life.
Through the process of sorting each entry, patterns of love, work, and anxiety emerge.
Immediately is a Canadian playwright and author of eight fiction and non-fiction books whose works have been translated into more than a dozen languages. His piece All our happy days are stupid appeared on the stages of New York and Toronto and her book How should a person be? was a New York Times Notable Book. His novel Maternity was on the shortlist for the 2018 edition Scotiabank Giller Price.
Heti spoke with The next chapterAli Hassan on what she gained during the creative process Alphabetical diaries.
How did this idea come to you? What made you do this?
It was a desire to look at my life or my thoughts about my life in some sort of scientific or pseudo-scientific way. If you read your journals, reread them narratively, you just get scenes and impressions of scenes. That’s the mood I was in that day or that’s what I was struggling with that day.
But my principle was that if you sort them alphabetically, then you see themes, you see repetitions, you can get a bigger picture of who you've been. And I was curious, have I changed in ten years? How have I changed? Have my concerns changed?
Let's talk about some of the topics you cover in your journal. There are everyday things, like new sheets for the bed, or I might lighten my hair a little, but then you ask yourself deep questions about the nature of art itself and about yourself as an artist . What has always brought you back to these questions and thoughts?
A journal is the place for these questions and thoughts, or one of the places. When I write in a journal, it's because I have a problem with life or I'm trying to solve something. There is no other place to achieve this.
Conversations with friends are not quite the ideal place to work on it, art is not quite the ideal place to work on it. You sometimes hit these nodes where you're trying to figure out which direction should I go or what are the things I need to think about to make a decision?
That's why all these thoughts went into the book.
Throughout many chapters, you have thoughts and anxieties about books, writing, and producing. At some point, a publisher rejects a book. How do you see your professional life unfolding in these pages?
I wrote a lot of journals while I was writing How a person should be.I had already published two books: Ticknor And Stories from the middle. But I was working on a very different project. I was working on a project that involved my life and the lives of my friends and it was a very exciting time to write, but a very uncertain time.
I didn't know if I would publish it, if I would be able to finish the book and then the book is published and then I go on tour to do it and then I work on another book and all these sentences are jumbled together.
It's nice to remember how hard it was; I think there's a way that when you accomplish something and you feel like it was inevitable and it was easy. Going back to those journals and thinking, “Well, no, it was actually uncertain and difficult. » You forget all the work that goes into completing something once you've finished it.
There are times when you seem bored with spending time and emotional energy on love. What perspective did you gain on this part of your life through this experience of reorganizing thoughts in the book?
I think the frustration was not spending as much time on love. It was spending so much time thinking about men, about different boyfriends, about relationships that went nowhere. And you think, what a waste of time all this thinking was! One of the things I had to do when I was writing this book was figure out what to do with the names because I didn't want anyone to read the book and somehow be confused by it.
I think the frustration was not spending as much time on love. It was spending so much time thinking about men.– Sheila Right now
At one point I took all the names in the book and just made it he or she and then built [new] characters of these sentences. What it showed me is that the people we have in our lives are individuals, sure, but they're also sort of archetypes of people.
For example, there's the man who doesn't call you back, or there's the bossy older friend. It was interesting to see that you bring into your life these very similar people or these very similar types of people or these very similar types of relationships with people that cross over into individuals.
I wouldn't have known it because when you're living, everyone seems so distinct and so unique and every situation seems so distinct and so unique. But actually there are more patterns than you think, more repetitions.
I wanted to ask you about this idea of writing about people who are no longer in your life. You look at the newspaper, old photos, you see people who are no longer there. Either they are old lovers, or old friends, missing loved ones, and all of this is a marker of the passing of time. What did you learn about the nature of time when you created this book?
The funny thing is that when you read it, even though one sentence might be from 2010. The next sentence might be from 2013 and the next sentence might be from 2007, somehow there's still a story.
What I learned is that the timeline is less important than you. Who you are remains consistent over time: so a sentence of one year and a sentence of ten years later placed next to each other can still seem close and have such a huge relationship with each other. 'other.
I think I thought I had changed more. There's something comforting about the idea that we don't change as much as we think. So much of our culture is about changing and improving and growing and that happens, but there's also a remarkable consistency over time.
There's something comforting about the idea that we don't change as much as we think.– Sheila Right now
One of the things you said about Alphabetical diaries, you said there were “surprisingly few distinctive concerns.” Can you expand on that a little bit, what does that mean?
I thought, well, I'm going to find all these different thoughts about all these different things. I was thinking over ten years and in reality they could be narrowed down to very few categories.
So I was thinking about how to make money? There are a lot of sentences about it and there are a lot of sentences about who I was in love with or obsessed with at the time. Then there's a bunch of sentences about writing and working, and then about whether I should leave Toronto or not. That's 90% of the book and you just think, “My God, I'm such a limited creature!” »
But maybe I guess we all are, you know? On the other hand, what should we really think about other than love and work?
It's not really a place of performance, it's a place of deciphering and understanding.– Sheila Right now
A diary is a person who reports on themselves and often observes their own behavior. I wanted to ask about this idea of a reliable narrator. Are we reliable narrators, especially when we write about ourselves?
I would think so. I mean, you're trying to figure something out. I guess there are different reasons for writing in a journal and some of them are to perform for yourself, a certain type of self.
But for me, it's not really a place of performance, it's a place of deciphering and understanding. It's not a construct where I'm trying to create a character that I admire, it's a place to be honest and a place to just try to have some perspective, it's a private domain. Obviously, I worked on this book for 14 years, so at this point it's not private.
I knew people were going to read it, but when I wrote all that, it was definitely a way to be private and think alone.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thenextchapter/it-was-a-desire-to-look-at-my-life-sheila-heti-transformed-decades-old-diary-entries-into-her-latest-novel-1.7110749
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “It was a desire to look at my life”: Sheila Heti transformed decades-old journal notes into her latest novel
- UW-Stevens Point claims the men's ice hockey title
- Is Google Gemini the end of Google Assistant?
- How Aupen bags came from nowhere to become Hollywood's hottest accessory
- Gemini app automatically disables Google Assistant on Android
- Today's Earthquake: A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Mindanao, Philippines
- Pilots beat Wazzu in women's tennis thriller
- Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty hospitalized in Kolkata
- Pakistan: Imran Khan released on bail in 12 cases linked to May 9 riots – News
- Taylor Swift's music becomes symbol of Chinese women's protest against Xi Jinping
- What Indonesia after Jokowi? (Part I)
- OTA production tells of late romance