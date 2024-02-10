Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle set opening dates | News, Sports, Jobs





PITTSBURGH — Kennywood, the tri-state area's thrill and entertainment destination, will open its doors for the 2024 season on April 20 with unique and exciting new experiences highlighted by the all-new Potato-themed bumper cars Patch and a brand new event celebrating all things Pittsburgh. . Twin parks Idlewild, SoakZone and Sandcastle Waterpark will open on May 18 and 25, respectively. All three parks will offer a full range of activities throughout the season, including popular and new special events and passholder perk days. Kennywood is offering a one-of-a-kind experience this season with a total transformation of the park's classic bumper car ride, themed around Kennywood's iconic fresh-cut Potato Patch fries. This exciting makeover is just a taste of what's to come: with improvements, additions and events to the park, this season will elevate the Kennywood experience guests know and love with extended hours and more days to enjoy the park. Daily summer operations begin Memorial Day weekend and will include evening rides with some closing at 10 p.m., as well as the all-new Celebrate Pittsburgh event in July highlighting the arts, sports, heritage and more of Pittsburgh. Additionally, new benefits and special offers for passholders will be offered throughout the summer. Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights close out the upcoming season. Idlewild and SoakZone will launch their 2024 season on May 18, with more family fun than ever. Featuring dazzling park upgrades and enhancements, beloved events like Kids Fest and Halloween favorite, HALLOWBOO! — starting earlier than ever, with over 35 rides, SoakZone water park and exclusive meet-and-greets, the experience will only get better. Sandcastle Water Park, named one of the best water parks in the country by U.S. News and World Report, opens its 35th season on May 25, just in time for Memorial Day weekend. With several park improvements, the thrilling Bombs Away, Dragon's Den and Boardwalk Blasters as well as several family-favorite attractions located along a scenic boardwalk, park officials say Sandcastle will be better, brighter and cooler than ever. Jammin' July returns with live poolside entertainment in July, and passholder perk days set throughout the summer. All three parks are now accepting applications to fill more than 3,000 available positions for the upcoming season. Job opportunities include catering crew members, ride operators, and lifeguards, among others. Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild & SoakZone offer their employees competitive salaries, growth opportunities, flexible schedules and several benefits. No experience is required and some positions at all parks start at $15 per hour. Season passes are available for just five payments under $20 during the Presidents Day sale. For more information, visit Kennywood.com, SandcastleWaterpark.com and Idlewild.com. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

