Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar: Kangana Ranaut wishes her 'favorite Bollywood couple' Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar on their pregnancy announcement: so happy for them





Kangana Ranaut wishes sweet wishes to Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar At a recent trailer launch of Article 370, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar happily shared the news with the world: parenthood. The duo confirmed the news and are expecting their first child. The announcement came as a surprise at the event, adding an extra layer of excitement to the anticipation surrounding the film. Kangana presents wishes to Yami and Aditya The Bollywood fraternity showered the couple with warm wishes, and the latest person to join the train was none other than actress Kangana Ranaut. She took to social media to send him her most sincere congratulations. Kangana, known for her candid expressions, expressed her joy and excitement over the news. Additionally, she praised the trailer for Article 370 and went on to call Yami and Aditya his favorite couple in the Bollywood industry. Kangana Ranaut's tweet She wrote, “Mr. Dhar has so much integrity and talent and Yami is just wonderful, without a doubt my favorite Bollywood couple. #Article370 trailer is amazing. Wish them all the best, also congratulations on pregnancy, I'm very happy for them.” Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's journey to parenthood began after they tied the knot of love and togetherness in June 2021, following a romantic courtship that lasted for over two years. During the trailer launch, the couple revealed that Yami is currently five and a half months pregnant. About the film Article 370 Directed by two-time National Award winner Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 promises to be a gripping political drama. The film's narrative is set against the backdrop of Kashmir and focuses on eradicating terrorism by making Article 370 ineffective. Produced by Jio Studios, this highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on February 23, 2024, promising audiences an intense and gripping cinematic experience.

