



Summary Hulk's lack of a central MCU story undermines his status as a founding Avenger and powerful character in Marvel Comics.

Mark Ruffalo's well-received portrayal of Bruce Banner deserves more recognition in the MCU, as evidenced by his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hulk's potential involvement in a World War Hulk adaptation and the introduction of his son, Skaar, could serve as a fitting farewell for the character and rectify his underdevelopment in the MCU.



It is a widespread belief that Pontoon has been significantly sidelined in the MCU, given that he's a founding Avenger and one of Marvel Comics' most powerful characters – and Hollywood has only made the situation worse. The Incredible Hulk was Hulk's first and only solo MCU film and the second film to be released in the film franchise. At the time, Edward Norton starred as Bruce Banner, and while the film was largely well-received, it remained the lowest-grossing film in the MCU before Wonders affirmed this unfortunate record at the end of 2023.

After Hulk's debut, Mark Ruffalo reprized the role in the 2012 film. The Avengers and quickly became a fan favorite for his portrayal of the character. He has since reprized the role in all of the Avengers films, as well as Thor: Ragnarok And She-Hulk: lawyer. The idea that Ruffalo perfectly embodies Bruce Banner is not controversial, but it was recently confirmed by his receipt of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This indicates that Rufallo deserves more recognition by the MCU.

Mark Ruffalo's Hollywood Starrer 2024 Proves MCU's Hulk Needs to Have Central Stories

Part of Hulk's sidelining in the MCU will be that his first outing underperformed at the box office. However, that was while another Hollywood star was filling the role, meaning Ruffalo hasn't had the chance to shine as the focal point of his own MCU film since he was cast as Bruce Banner. The fact that he now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame highlights the injustice of this state of affairs, as shown it now seems more obvious than ever that the MCU is sleeping on Ruffalo's proven talent. Universal previously owned the distribution rights to the Hulk films, meaning Marvel Studios wouldn't earn as much from its films as other heroes. However, while the details have been kept under wraps, it appears that Universal's contract with Hulk expired last year.

Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is no easy feat. Hollywood icons including Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the surprising actors who have yet to earn their star, underscoring the extent of Ruffalo's success. Given that Bruce Banner and Thor are coming to the end of their tenures in the MCU, Marvel is running out of time to capitalize on Ruffalo's talent – although rumors are swirling of a World War Hulk film potentially in early development. How the MCU can put Hulk in the spotlight in the multiverse saga

The Hulk's recent appearances in the MCU seem to foreshadow an adaptation of the World War Hulk run in Marvel Comics, notably with the surprise arrival of his son Sakaaran, Skaar. This would likely put Hulk in a more villainous role, but would also facilitate a monumental farewell for the character as the MCU prepares for a post-Avengers: Secret Wars soft restart. This would also give a chance for the original, wilder version of the Hulk to return, giving Marvel the opportunity to rectify the fact that the Hulk has been nerfed throughout his career in the MCU.

Aside from that, as a founding member of the Avengers – and one of the smartest heroes in the MCU – Bruce Banner is also in the running to take on a leadership role. Additionally, Skaar's arrival in the MCU suggests he will play a more central role, and his origin story – perhaps as a member of the Young Avengers – could merge with Pontoon'The swan song film. Regardless, Ruffalo's portrayal of the Jade Giant needs to be done justice before the multiverse saga comes to an end. Key release dates

