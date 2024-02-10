Arjun Rampal reveals he suffered a herniated disc while performing stunts in Crakk; Nora Fatehi says she cried like a baby after getting injured on set | Bollywood News





Arjun Rampal, along with his co-stars Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi, released the trailer of his upcoming film Crakk in Mumbai on Friday. At the trailer launch, Rampal revealed that he suffered from a herniated disc while filming the film's stunts. The actor shared, “I try to do most of my stunts in a movie. Crakk was one of the most physically demanding films. We were told there would be lots of action and it would be amazing. I was told that I would be able to do anything. But when you hug Vidyut, you feel muscles that you didn't even know existed in the human body. I'm a pretty fit guy, so I was wondering what kind of animal is he? I really needed to improve my game in this department. He added: “I was so inspired and so impressed by this film, watching all these people doing their thing. So I had to constantly surpass myself. I had to say I wanted to do it again. During this process, I suffered a herniated disc and was laid up in bed. They were kind enough to cancel filming for two to three weeks while I could recover and finish the sequence. But yes, we have to do it. And on the last day, Vidyut didn't leave me there either because those discs, which had been repaired, were moved again, so I had to go back to the hospital. So that's how Crakk was and I don't think I would change him for anything. WATCH | Crakk Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal face off in this adrenaline-pumping entertainer Nora Fatehi also revealed how she was injured on the sets of Crakk. Fatehi also shared that she did all the stuns herself without a body double. She shared, Arjun (Rampal) sir was doing his stunts, Vidyut (Jammwal) sir was doing his stunts, so I also wanted to do it without a stunt double. While shooting a scene with Vidyut, we were both going at full speed, and suddenly I fell. However, he was driving at full speed and we were both tied by a rope. The rope was tied around his waist and I was behind him. So when I fell, he didn't know it. He ended up dragging me. So I was dragged all over the concrete. And I was screaming, and then he stopped. Everyone asked me if I was okay. I wasn't doing well. I cried in my van like a baby. Crakk, directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vidyut Jammwal under Action Hero Films, is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 23. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

