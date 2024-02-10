Wide variety of events planned for Yorktown in 2024





YORKTOWN From outdoor concerts and wine festivals to art walks and historical reenactments, York County has announced the 2024 events calendar for Yorktown. Several new additions are featured, including the Yorktown Victory Market and a week of celebrations to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Yorktown Tea Party. Returning favorites include the Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival; Paws to the river; Summer Sounds and Rhythms from the Riverwalk Concert Series; Virginia Symphony Concert; Yorktown Wine Festival; Yorktown Tea Festival; and Independence Day and Yorktown Day celebrations. The county said the 2024 season will culminate with the annual Yorktown Celebrates Christmas events, including Christmas tree lighting, Christmas Market on Main, lighted boat parade, cookies with Santa, an enchanted evening on Main Street and the Mistletoe Market, which features Toyland. Parade. On Saturdays, Yorktown Market Days also returns to Riverwalk Landing, with specially themed markets on select dates. In addition to the four winter markets scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in February and March, the new market season officially begins April 13 with the Go Green Market. Markets will take place from 8 a.m. to noon from April 13 to October 26, except May 4 and October 5, unless otherwise noted. Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and take place at Riverwalk Landing. For more information about these events and happenings at attractions, museums and restaurants, visit visityorktown.org/events, or call Visit Yorktown at 757-890-5900. Events are subject to change without notice. For severe weather updates, call the Event Weather Hotline at 757-890-3520.

