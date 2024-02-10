Kangana Ranaut congratulates her favorite Bollywood couple. That's what the queen said





Actor Kangana Ranaut, known for not mincing her words, has opened up about who her favorite Bollywood couple is. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared a screenshot of a tweet applauding Yami Gautam's husband Aditya Dhar. In the clip from the launch trailer of the film 'Article 370', Dhar replied that 'Article 370' was a propaganda film. Kangana's Favorite Bollywood Couple Praising Yami and her husband, Kangana wrote, “Mr Dhar has so much integrity and talent. And Yami Gautam is simply wonderful, without a doubt my favorite Bollywood couple. Kangana also gave a thumbs up for the trailer of 'Article 370'. “The trailer for 'Article 370' looks great,” she added. Hailing from Himachal, Kangana has also supported and praised her fellow actor from Himachal in the past. She had praised her film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' and wished Yami on his wedding day. While Kangana publicly took a stand for Yami, the latter also spoke out and admitted to sharing a sweet bond. Kangana reacts to Yami Gautam's pregnancy Kangana also mentioned Yami Gautam's pregnancy and congratulated the couple on the news. The actor wrote, “Wish them all the best, and congratulations on the pregnancy too. So happy for them. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar recently confirmed her pregnancy at the trailer launch of Yami's film 'Article 370 » Yami flaunted her baby bump at the event. Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar's love story The couple fell in love while filming 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', directed by Aditya and starring Yami in the lead role alongside Vicky Kaushal. They got married in June 2021 in a traditional Himachali wedding ceremony after dating for over 2 years. About Article 370 Produced by Aditya Dhar, directed by Aditya Jambhale, 'Article 370' is slated to release on February 23. Inspired by the events that took place in Kashmir, this film is supported by Jio and B62 Studios in Dhar. Talking about the film, Dhar said, “'Article 370' is an India-centric film.” Also Watch: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal expecting her first child: 'A little heartbeat is the loudest sound in the world'

