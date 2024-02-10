Search | Culture & Leisure

I went out around 9pm to look up to the west and was finally able to see some stars and some familiar constellations. It's hard to miss Orion, high above the horizon. To the right or north of Orion is Taurus and within this constellation is a particularly bright star cluster called Pleiades. To the right or north of the Pleiades but closer to the horizon is Jupiter.
The Pleiades is not part of the constellation Taurus but is an asterism, that is, any identifiable pattern or group of stars. Pleaides is also called Messier 45 or M45. She is also known as the Seven Sisters from Greek mythology. The stars represent the daughters of the sea nymph Pleione and the Titan Atlas, as well as their parents. The names of the brightest stars in the cluster starting with the brightest are Alcyone, Atlas, Electra, Maia, Merope, Taygeta, Pleione, Celaeno and Asterope.
Usually this is when I expand on the mythology, but since this is supposed to be clear, let's learn more about each of these stars and then explore the stories of this family well. Alcyone is a binary system whose main component is a blue-white giant 8.2 times larger than the sun, six times more massive and 2,400 times more luminous. Atlas is a three-star system. Electra is another blue-white giant. Maia is a blue giant and is the central star of the Maia Nebula, which explains why it looks particularly blue and a little fuzzy. Merope is a blue subgiant that is also surrounded by another nebula, the Merope Nebula, and also appears a bit fuzzy. Taygeta is another three-star system whose main component is a blue-white subgiant. Pleione is a hot main-sequence dwarf. It is 190 times brighter than the sun and has a mass of 3.4. It spins so fast that it is surrounded by a circumstellar disk of material ejected into orbit around it. Celaeno is a blue subgiant star 4.4 times larger than the Sun and nine to 10 times more massive. Asterope is also called Sterope and is another binary system. The stars in this system are 21 Tauri, which is a blue, main sequence star and the other star is 22 Tauri, which is a main sequence white dwarf. They say it's best to observe these stars with binoculars rather than a telescope.
It's also worth noting that the smiling crescent moon will approach Jupiter on Valentine's Day, at 10:05 p.m. Hopefully we can see them through the clouds. The moon will also have another close approach with Pleaides on Friday and should be visible after sunset until 1 a.m.
Look Up appears in the weekend edition. If you have any questions or astronomical facts you'd like to share, email us at [email protected] with the subject line “Search.”
