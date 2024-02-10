Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty (73) was admitted to the emergency department of Apollo Hospitals in Kolkata. Mithun Da reportedly complained of severe chest pain and acute malaise while shooting for a television show in his hometown Kolkata on Saturday morning. Studio staff immediately rushed him to the hospital around 10:30 a.m. today.

Apollo Hospital spokesperson informed the media that Mithun Chakraborty was undergoing medical evaluation. “MRI reports are awaited. He is currently at ITU under the supervision of a specialist in neuromedicine. We will be able to provide more details later,” the spokesperson added.

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Mithun has acted in over 350 films in multiple languages. He also took up active politics and is currently a member of the BJP. He was recently awarded India's third highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan, by the Government of India. There's so much happiness, so much joy, there's such a feeling of bringing it all together that I can't explain. Mithun said after his Padma announcement that when he gets so much respect after a lot of hardship, his feelings become stronger.


