Actor Michael Malvesti, of Quincy, plays small roles in big films

QUINCY Nothing about Michael Malvesti sparkles with the tinsel and glitter of Hollywood. Coming from a long line of Quincy police officers and firefighters, the burly former football player still works 9 to 5, manning a leaf blower or driving a five-story riding mower across the rolling fields of Milton Academy.

But appearances can be deceiving.

Through tenacity, Malvesti found a foothold on the big and small screen, playing supporting roles in successful films like “The city” and television series such as “Julia.”

An inveterate movie buff, Malvesti said that when he watched “Goodwill Hunting” at the Kendall Square Cinema in 1997, he realized he could pursue his acting career without uprooting to the West Coast. He kept the ticket stub, a talisman that would contribute to his success.

A meeting with Ben Affleck and a magical ticket stub

Twelve years later, Malvesti went to an open casting call in Charlestown for the 2010 crime thriller “The Town.” He read a few lines and the casting directors liked what they heard: an authentic Boston accent.

During a second callback, Malvesti walked into a Cambridge office and found director Ben Affleck sitting at a table with several casting directors. Star-struck, Malvesti told Affleck how “Good Will Hunting” had inspired him to pursue his acting career, and he pulled the ticket stub, now discolored and worn at the corners, from his wallet. Then he read his lines.

“Judging by (Affleck’s) reaction, I didn’t get the part,” Malvesti said. “He gave me directions, but I didn't hear them. I was stunned and didn't make any adjustments.”

To his surprise, Affleck not only gave him a role, but a bigger role than the one he had auditioned for, that of an armored car guard.

“Um, what do you think!” Affleck told Malvesti when he arrived on set at a Charlestown warehouse. Malvesti said the director gave him a big hug before showing him around the scenes and showing him a trailer with his name on it.

Even today, Malvesti keeps the ticket in his wallet.

The Malvesti clan of Quincy

Malvesti, who now lives in Holbrook with his wife and two daughters, has a long and distinguished Quincy pedigree. A dedication plaque at the West Quincy fire station bears the names of his grandfather Nick (a Quincy High Hall of Famer in three sports) and four great uncles. His younger brother Tom works there today.

Another great-uncle was a police sergeant, and his father, Tom Malvesti, was a Quincy police officer for 32 years before retiring as a lieutenant.

His older brother Nick Malvesti worked for the Quincy Parks Department for 30 years and was recently named an animal control officer.

And his great-uncle Lou Malvesti, a World War II veteran, worked for the fire department for 40 years. A parade was held in 2022 to honor his 99th birthday.

While this article was awaiting publication, Lou Malvesti died on Wednesday February 7 at the age of 100. “He was literally the last of an incredible generation,” Michael Malvesti said of his great-uncle.

Michael Malvesti studied criminal justice at Framingham State University and intended to become a police officer like his father. But destiny had other plans. He will still become a police officer, but as an actor in films such as “The Boston Strangler,” “American fiction” And “honest thief“.

Different professions, a dream

Malvesti's dream followed him as much as it followed him. Film crews arrived at each one as part of a series of jobs he held after college. It happened quite often that Malvesti learned to sneak onto a film set without being noticed.

“As long as you wore a North Face jacket and had a cell phone, they thought you worked there,” he said.

It first happened at Quincy Auto Auction in Quarry Hills, Malvesti's first job after college. His shift was cut short to make room for shooting. Malvesti lingered, a helicopter landed and a truck arrived. Actor Val Kilmer came out, boarded the helicopter and flew away.

Malvesti then took a job with Quirk, the famous Quincy car dealership, in the old Fore River Shipyard. One day he saw an SUV pull up and people with North Face jackets, clipboards and cell phones walking around.

“Scorsese is leaving,” he said, referring to director Martin Scorsese. He was filming scenes for “The dead” a film Malvesti auditioned for, unsuccessfully.

Most recently, he saw director Alexander Payne visit Milton Academy to “Leftovers”, for which Malvesti had just auditioned.

The film takes place at an elite New England boarding school. Ultimately, the film was filmed at Deerfield Academy, not Milton, but Malvesti won a small role in the film as a worker at a trendy private school.

'I was THE Masshole': A turning point in Malvesti's career

Malvesti said opportunities arose after he appeared in a 2018 political ad urging Massachusetts residents to vote yes for Proposition 3a law protecting an individual's right to use gender-specific restrooms, lockers, and other facilities based on gender identity rather than the sex listed on a birth certificate.

In the ad, Malvesti sits at the bar of a dark pub, speaking alternately to the bartender and the camera. In a mocking and inspiring speech, Malvesti defends his right to be a bad driver, an obnoxious sports fan, and an unashamed speaker of an idiosyncratic dialect—in other words, to be a Masshole.

“For a few weeks, I was THE Masshole,” Malvesti said.

The following video contains adult language.

Malvesti said the publicity helped him land more and better roles, including an intense role in the first episode of “City on a Hill,” in which he played a victim of the double murder that kicks off the drama police officer.

Malvesti then had a recurring role on “Julia,” the HBO comedy-drama about the late chef Julia Child. He appears in 12 of the series' 16 episodes as a cameraman named Benny on Child's pioneering cooking show, “The French Chef.”

Life advice and upcoming apparitions

Through his success, Malvesti has retained the down-to-earth attitude of a local Quincy kid who never chose to act in any production, not even a performance of “Oliver” at Sterling Middle School when he was a child.

One day he's mowing the lawn, the next he's on camera with actor Paul Giamatti, and the next he's coaching his daughters' sports teams, with his players calling him “Benny” in reference to his role in “Julia.”

Now 50, Malvesti said his unlikely path to the big screen was paved with perseverance and a willingness to take the necessary steps to improve.

“If you absolutely want to do it and you can’t see yourself doing anything else, then do it,” he said. “Keep it up.”

It worked for Malvesti. He then appeared in a Super Bowl commercial produced by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Opposite “Sopranos” star Edie Falco, Malvesti plays a sullen, taciturn mafioso who breaks into Falco's house to “kidnap” a piece of cheese.

