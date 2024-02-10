Keith Richards still speaks with his late teammate Charlie Watts | Entertainment

Connect with us

Keith Richards still speaks with his late teammate Charlie Watts

Keith Richards still talks to his late bandmate Charlie Watts.

The legendary Rolling Stones drummer died at the age of 80 in 2021 from throat cancer, and his bandmates still miss him so much, so much so that guitar hero Keith, 80, has “conversations” with the stickman.

Speaking to Guitarist magazine, he said: “All I can say is that I loved the man very much and I miss him.

I still have conversations with him [laughs]”.

The Stones recruited Steve Jordan to play drums after Charlie's death.

Meanwhile, Keith recently insisted the band will continue to create new music until they “give up”.

The 'Start Me Up' band – also made up of frontman Sir Mick Jagger and guitarist Ronnie Wood – have “lots more” material from their recent number one album 'Hackney Diamonds'.

When asked if there was “another album in the works,” Keith told SiriusXM NPR, “There's still a lot of 'Hackney Diamonds' stuff left to work on.”

“There will always be another until we fall.

“We can get up a little, but you know.

“You're in this thing all the way. That's what we do. We gotta take these Rolling Stones all the way.”

Keith also has no plans to stop performing anytime soon, as he “loves it.”

He said: “It keeps me on my toes and gets my fingers moving. And I always find different ways to play.

“Even if you’re approaching 80, believe me, it doesn’t stop.”

Keith also admitted that it had been “difficult” to play without Charlie.

But he's grateful that Charlie recommended Steve as his replacement, before he passed away.

When asked what it was like not working with Charlie after so many years, Keith replied: “As a member of the Stones it was difficult.

“Made much easier by Mr. Watts himself, who had always recommended Steve Jordan: 'If anything happens, Steve Jordan is the man.'

“This advice came to me many years ago and it led me to work on The X-Pensive Winos with Steve Jordan.

“So it was a natural progression, but at the same time, I know it's with Charlie's blessing – which makes us all very happy, you know?”

