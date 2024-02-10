“It’s never too late to…”

One of the most popular and legendary actors of Bollywood, Dharmendra, needs no introduction. The actor started his acting journey with a small role in a film, and later he achieved huge success in cinema, Hi beauty from Milan, Kajal, And Flowers and stones among others. In 2023, Dharmendra starred in Karan Johar's film, Love story of Rocky and Rani, in which his steamy kissing scene with Shabana Azmi grabbed a lot of attention. However, the actor was recently seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, There was such an illusion in my body.

Dharmendra reacts to reports he changed his name after 64 years in Bollywood

Shortly after the film, There's such confusion in my body was released in theaters; some reports said that veteran actor Dharmendra had changed his name after spending 64 years in Bollywood. Some development was noticed as in the film, Dharmendra's character 'Dada' was credited as 'Dharmendra Singh Deol', which was visualized during the prelude of the cinema. According to a Hindustan Times report, Punjab-born Dharmendra was named Dharam Singh Deol. However, after joining Bollywood, he chose to omit his middle name and last name, thus keeping it only as Dharmendra. However, the veteran actor recently reacted to the same reports.

In an interview with Zoom, Dharmendra spoke about reports that he changed his name after 64 years in Bollywood. The veteran actor said he has always been a proud Deol. Citing an example of how he and his family members are proud of their surname, Dharmendra added that his sons Sunny and Bobby never removed their surname from their names.

Dharmendra reveals why he chose to abandon his last name during his early years in Bollywood

Explaining why he chose to change his name after all these years in Bollywood, Dharmendra added that when he entered Bollywood, actors preferred not to use their last names often, like Dilip Kumar, Sanjay Khan and Ashok Kumar , among others. He, on the other hand, preferred to be known as Dharmendra. Stating that it is never too late to do anything in life, Dharmendra shared:

“I have always been a proud Deol. The last name has always been a part of our family. If you see, my sons Sunny and Bobby have always given their full names. When I came into the film industry, actors avoided last names: Dilip Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Sanjay Khan, Biswajeet, Sanjay (Sanjay Khan)… I also preferred to be known as Dharmendra. It's never too late to do anything whatever in life.

Dharmendra gave a hilarious response when asked about his kissing scene with Shabana Azmi in RARPK

A few months ago, Dharmendra attended a press conference where he was asked about the constant discussions about his kiss scene with Shabana Azmi. The actor mentioned that he was constantly receiving messages and calls from people. Reacting to the same, Dharmendra said it was his “right hand play.

Dharmendra's personal life

Just like his professional life, Dharmendra's personal life has always been a topic of discussion during his time. For those who don't know, the legendary actor first got married to Prakash Kaur in 1954, with whom he has four children, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta and Ajeita. However, it was in 1980, when Dharmendra got married to Hema Malini, and they are parents to two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. For those who don't know, Dharmendra's first wife Prakash did not agree to divorce the actor, which is why he reportedly converted to Islam before marrying Hema Malini, and later , he married the actress.

