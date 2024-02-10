Black History Events at Gateway Arch





ST. LOUIS Gateway Arch State Park offers a variety of events honoring Black history throughout the month of February. Below is a list of events as outlined in the press release: Gateway Arch State Park will host a Buffalo Soldier living history demonstration titled Iron Riders on Saturday, February 10 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Visitor Center's educational classroom. The Iron Riders were a small group of men from the Buffalo Soldiers, a United States Army regiment made up of African-American men. In 1897, this group of 23 men traveled nearly 2,000 miles from Missoula, Montana, to St. Louis by bicycle. Missouri State Parks re-enactor Kevin Smith will give visitors a first-person account of the trials and triumphs of this unique experience in honor of Black History Month. This event is free, no registration required. Ranger led talks on black history Every day throughout the month of February, Gateway Arch National Park Service Rangers will lead a black history-themed discussion about life for African Americans in the West beginning at 12:15 p.m. Topics covered include the Dred Scott decision and the Old St. Louis Courthouse, the Exoduster movement and more. Daily lectures are free and open to the public at the Gateway Arch Museum. Screening of the film on slavery on trial The National Park Service will air the 20-minute documentary, Slavery on Trial, about the Dred Scott decision, every Saturday and Sunday in February. The film will be shown on loop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Visitor Center's education room. This documentary is an educational resource designed for students in grades three through five. It examines the Dred Scott case and helps students better understand the debates over slavery before the American Civil War. A DVD can be loaned to schools free of charge from the National Park Service Department of Education. To learn more and request this DVD, call 314-655-1635. Underground Railroad to Freedom Junior Ranger Activity Book Throughout the month of February, Junior Rangers of all ages are invited to complete a special activity booklet and earn an Underground Railroad to Freedom badge. The Junior Ranger program is free. Activity books can be picked up at the visitor desks at the Visitor Center entrance or near the Tucker Theater.

