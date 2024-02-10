Harmony Korines Aggro Dr1ft Debuts in Los Angeles





At the Los Angeles premiere of filmmaker Harmony Korines Aggro Dr1ft, held Wednesday night at Hollywood's Crazy Girls strip club, scantily clad dancers danced on three small stages. Mr. Korine, a 51-year-old artist known for making Spring Breakers in 2012, has sought to understand and capitalize on youth culture since he wrote the 1995 cult classic Kids when he was just 19 years old. , photographer, painter, DJ and author aims to disrupt the traditional cinema release format by bringing immersive experiences to a group of film, fashion, skate and fine art companies, which he launched with Aggro Dr1ft . At the first public screening of the film, which attracted about 400 people, a smoke machine blew gently above us, creating a fog reminiscent of the pouring rain outside. A goods station for EDGLRD, the multimedia design collective Korines and its DJ moniker have set up shop in the back corner, offering T-shirts, hoodies, skateboards and more. The screening was followed directly by DJ sets from music producer AraabMuzik and Mr. Korine himself.

Showing a film in a strip club is an unusual choice, typical of EDGLRD's rollout strategy, according to Eric Kohn, the company's head of film strategy and development.

What we're looking for with this company is a broader approach to creativity, Kohn said. We're trying to design a new way to do this kind of work in the world, one that isn't beholden to the limited economic constraints of the film market. You've never seen a strip club movie before, but you've also never seen a movie like this before. Aggro Dr1ft certainly lends itself to the strip club aesthetic, with the essentials of a movie aimed at men: there's money, cars, and hypersexual women. Men wearing ski masks brandish large machine guns. The strippers are tied in large birdcages. A street fight turns into a knife fight. And there's a cameo from Mr. Korines Circus Maximus collaborator Travis Scott, who stands as the camera closes in. Although the film is 80 minutes long, it feels like an assault on the senses due to its visuals shot entirely with an infrared lens and its music by AraabMuzik. This is the kind of thing that could play out in the background of a frat party.

The audience was mostly male, made up of many Seth Rogen lookalikes dressed in skate brands and baseball caps. Many of them were mustachioed. The gender divide has never been more evident than in the film's attempts at humor. Many men laughed when the guy had his head cut off, Mariah Kock, a stylist, said of a scene in which the protagonist decapitates an opponent with a small blade in his hand. I thought it was a very serious moment and all these guys were laughing maniacally. At the same time, she called the film amazing. I had an out-of-body experience the entire time I was watching it, she said. I have been perfected. I feel like I'm not even here in this room. I feel so weird in a good way. “I thought it was a really sick comment about hotness and manliness,” Luisa Coats, an artist and friend of Ms. Kock, said enthusiastically. We said we all felt high. I think I was surprised by the crowd. I was expecting something a little different I think but this film was so sensual that it made me want to be reincarnated as a man.

The film debuted last fall at the Venice Film Festival to critical acclaim. But critics are not the target audience for Mr. Korines' projects, according to Mr. Kohn, a former editor-in-chief of Indiewire. On my first day at EDGLRD, I was flying to the Venice Film Festival for the world premiere of this film, he said. Amazing environment, but it's a crowd of intellectual movie buffs. So seeing him there, and then seeing him in this environment, shows you that there really is potential to reach everyone with the right kind of work. Later this week, the film will have additional screenings at the American Cinematheque, a cultural organization that offers curated film programming.

“I've been thrilled ever since I heard about it on the film festival circuit, to obviously mixed reviews, like all his films,” said Jeremy Long, a writer and television producer who heard about it. event via a Discord group for cinema. I thought it was trippy, I thought it was crazy. There is no film like this. There will probably never be another one.

Mr. Long said he didn't like strip clubs, but some scenes in the film transported him right into the action. It created a truly surreal experience on top of an already surreal film, he said. I love that no Harmonys movie is the same as the movie he made before. He's always pushing the boundaries of not only what cinema is, but also what storytelling is in film.

