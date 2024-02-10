Hollywood | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com

HOLLYWOOD — Former exercise guru Richard Simmons has kept a low profile for the past five years, but came out of hiding to speak out against a proposed film starring comedian Pauly Shore as Simmons.
“Hello everyone!” Simmons wrote in a Facebook post. “You may have heard that they might make a movie about me with Pauly Shore. I never gave permission for that movie. So don't believe everything you read. I don't have any more manager and I don't have a publicist anymore. . I'm just trying to live a quiet life and be at peace. Thank you for all your love and support!”
Unfortunately for Simmons, they don't need his permission to make a movie about him. Celebrities are considered public domain. Now, if the filmmakers defame or slander you, then you have recourse to legal action. But he has another problem besides the feature film which is reportedly in development. A short film starring Shore as Simmons, titled “The Court Jester,” previously premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 19 and is available on YouTube.
Sad news for Barbra Streisand! His 1,000-page memoir has – dare we say? — flop! Despite insider interviews everywhere, “My Name Is Barbra” has sold just over 200,000 copies, while Prince Harry's book, “Spare,” has sold 3.2 million copies all mixed formats. Britney Spears' memoir, “The Woman in Me,” has sold 1.1 million copies.
Additionally, Streisand's film company, Barwood Films, may be in a tight spot because it paid her groundskeeper $200,000, allegedly from the Paycheck Protection Program. The program was intended to help small businesses pay payroll in 2020 and 2021, and the loans were forgiven by the federal government.
You knew there would be a trio in the “Top Gun” franchise after “Maverick”’s $1.5 billion gross. Ehren Kruger is writing a script that would bring back Miles Teller and Glen Powell. This explains why Tom Cruise's recent move to Warner Bros. was “non-exclusive,” leaving the door open for him to return to Paramount for the “Maverick” sequel.
Meanwhile, Teller has the romantic action film coming soon to Apple TV+ “The Gorge” starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver. Powell has the $200 million disaster movie “Twisters” starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos hitting theaters July 19.
Pedro Pascal, Hollywood's Busiest Actor, Hosts 'Drive-Away Dolls' Feb. 23; “Gladiator 2” on November 22; “The Uninvited” in March; plus the drama “Freaky Tales” and the thriller “Tropico” with Willem Dafoe on his vision board for 2024! No release date yet for the last two.
Jennifer Coolidge, who won Emmys two years in a row for “The White Lotus” (her winning streak is now over since she was killed), is heading to the big screen with Jason Momoa and Jack Black for the film adaptation of the popular video game “Minecraft”.
Those of us who loved her and never missed her on the CBS series “2 Broke Girls” knew that Coolidge was destined for bigger things. And she's not a Broke Girl!
