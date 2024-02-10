Entertainment
Amid the Valentine's Day frenzy, know what Bollywood's eternal bachelors think about being single
As Valentine's Day approaches, the young at heart plan special moments and buy gifts for their lovers. Everyone who is in love or wants to find someone to fall in love with can't wait for February 14 to come early.
Why should it be any different for Bollywood lovers? While most of the B-town celebrities are either in relationships or happily married, there are a few famous Bollywood singles who, although linked to many, are still single and enjoying being single for many years.
Salman Khan
Her name has been associated with many Bollywood actresses, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. But so far he hasn't walked down the aisle and it looks like he'll never get married. During one of his interviews, he said that he would like to have children but would not opt for marriage.
The Bollywood superstar said, “I am not interested in getting married or having a girlfriend. I love my single status. In 30 years, I should have been single. I like this. I'm absolutely having a blast. You have no idea how I feel… Now that I'm single. I can do whatever I can. There is no need to give an explanation or lie to anyone. Whoever wants to come (into my life) can come… but don’t expect anything.
Taboo
The veteran actress shares a good bond with Ajay Devgn and has been linked to South Indian superstar Nagarjuna as well as Sajid Nadiadwala. But she never confirmed it and didn't marry any of them. Speaking about being single, Tabu once said, “I don’t think single is a bad word. There may have been a stigma attached to being single in the past, but that's no longer the case today. Your happiness comes from many things unrelated to the state of your relationship. Alone you can handle your loneliness, but with a bad partner, what might follow would be worse than any form of loneliness.
Akshay Khanna
Unlike his father Vinod Khanna who became a big superstar in Bollywood, Akshaye could not become such a big star although he did unforgettable work in Bollywood. Aside from that, he always seemed to be a lonely and distant person who rarely had relationships with anyone.
Talking about being single, the Drishyam 2 actor said in an interview, “I love someone's company, but for me, there has to be a limit. I can have a beautiful, loving, caring relationship, but it can't last 24/7/30. Ultimately, I need some time alone. This is something I will never give up and this is how I want to live my life. This has nothing to do with commitment phobia. I just don't see how people live without this space. If I do, it will choke me.
Ameesha Patel
The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress has been linked to Vikram Bhatt and many other Bollywood personalities. But even today, she is single. Talking about the same, the Gadar 2 actress said, “The only two relationships I ever had in public, the only two I ever had, took a toll on my career. For 12-13 years, I told myself: “No men. Only peace. I don't want anything else in my life. Because a girl's single status is always more attractive to the people you work with. It’s always more attractive to your audiences. And they think that if you are single or dating someone from the industry or a superstar, it only benefits your career.
Even Hollywood stars like Emma Watson and Jennifer Aniston have said that they enjoy being single and being their partnered selves. Instead, the Friends actress said that no one needs a partner to feel complete.
|
Sources
2/ https://odishatv.in/news/entertainment/amid-valentine-s-day-frenzy-know-what-eternal-bollywood-bachelors-think-about-being-single-227482
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Amid the Valentine's Day frenzy, know what Bollywood's eternal bachelors think about being single
- Harriet Dart Breaks New Ground by Reaching Transylvania Open Semi-Finals | Tennis
- Wall Street hits final milestone as S&P 500 closes above 5,000 – ABC4 Utah
- State-level AI and cloud summit discusses AP's emerging technology skills ecosystem
- Brexit border controls and poorly planned farm subsidies could plunge the UK into a food crisis | Food
- Pakistan elections: Did Imran Khan have a chance? | Imran Khan
- China: the “missing plnum” and Xi Jinping’s new political paradigm
- Former US ambassador says Putin claims he is open to negotiating end of war directly with US, which is false
- Candidates organize their last campaign meetings DW 02/10/2024
- Biden order attaches human rights conditions to US military aid, bridging Democratic divide on Israel
- Hollywood | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com
- A pregnant model, a baby and fierce feminine energy; The Collina Strada Fashion Show at NYFW 2024 Had It All