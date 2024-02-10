Amid the Valentine's Day frenzy, know what Bollywood's eternal bachelors think about being single

As Valentine's Day approaches, the young at heart plan special moments and buy gifts for their lovers. Everyone who is in love or wants to find someone to fall in love with can't wait for February 14 to come early.

Why should it be any different for Bollywood lovers? While most of the B-town celebrities are either in relationships or happily married, there are a few famous Bollywood singles who, although linked to many, are still single and enjoying being single for many years.

Salman Khan

Her name has been associated with many Bollywood actresses, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. But so far he hasn't walked down the aisle and it looks like he'll never get married. During one of his interviews, he said that he would like to have children but would not opt ​​for marriage.

The Bollywood superstar said, “I am not interested in getting married or having a girlfriend. I love my single status. In 30 years, I should have been single. I like this. I'm absolutely having a blast. You have no idea how I feel… Now that I'm single. I can do whatever I can. There is no need to give an explanation or lie to anyone. Whoever wants to come (into my life) can come… but don’t expect anything.

Taboo

The veteran actress shares a good bond with Ajay Devgn and has been linked to South Indian superstar Nagarjuna as well as Sajid Nadiadwala. But she never confirmed it and didn't marry any of them. Speaking about being single, Tabu once said, “I don’t think single is a bad word. There may have been a stigma attached to being single in the past, but that's no longer the case today. Your happiness comes from many things unrelated to the state of your relationship. Alone you can handle your loneliness, but with a bad partner, what might follow would be worse than any form of loneliness.

Akshay Khanna

Unlike his father Vinod Khanna who became a big superstar in Bollywood, Akshaye could not become such a big star although he did unforgettable work in Bollywood. Aside from that, he always seemed to be a lonely and distant person who rarely had relationships with anyone.

Talking about being single, the Drishyam 2 actor said in an interview, “I love someone's company, but for me, there has to be a limit. I can have a beautiful, loving, caring relationship, but it can't last 24/7/30. Ultimately, I need some time alone. This is something I will never give up and this is how I want to live my life. This has nothing to do with commitment phobia. I just don't see how people live without this space. If I do, it will choke me.

Ameesha Patel

The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress has been linked to Vikram Bhatt and many other Bollywood personalities. But even today, she is single. Talking about the same, the Gadar 2 actress said, “The only two relationships I ever had in public, the only two I ever had, took a toll on my career. For 12-13 years, I told myself: “No men. Only peace. I don't want anything else in my life. Because a girl's single status is always more attractive to the people you work with. It’s always more attractive to your audiences. And they think that if you are single or dating someone from the industry or a superstar, it only benefits your career.

Even Hollywood stars like Emma Watson and Jennifer Aniston have said that they enjoy being single and being their partnered selves. Instead, the Friends actress said that no one needs a partner to feel complete.



