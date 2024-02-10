Actor, reality TV star and muse of Federico Fellini The Irish Times

Born March 11, 1933

Deceased February 5, 2024

Sandra Milo, who was best known internationally for her roles in Federico Fellini's films 8 and Juliet of the Spirits and whose tumultuous love life made headlines in Italy, has died aged 90.

Milo's film debut, alongside comic actor Alberto Sordi in Lo Scapolo (The Bachelor) in 1955, coincided with the golden age of Italian cinema. She went on to work alongside some of Italy's most famous men, including Marcello Mastroianni, Vittorio Gassman and Vittorio De Sica, and for some of the country's most renowned directors, including Roberto Rossellini, Dino Risi and later Pupi Avati and Gabriele Salvatores.

But her main claim to fame is the two films she made with Fellini, with whom, she claims in a 1982 book, Caro Federico, she had an off-screen romance that lasted nearly two decades. Fellini, who died in 1993, never spoke publicly about this claim. Italian media dubbed her Fellini's muse.

Fellini, who affectionately called Milo Sandrocchia, had also wanted her to play the role of the glamorous Gradisca in his semi-autobiographical 1973 film, Amarcord, but, she told interviewers, her then-husband s He was against it because he knew she loved Fellini. He knew I loved him, she said in a 2019 documentary about her life. She also said she knew the production would take her away from her children. Am I a woman first, or a mother first? » she mused in the documentary. Maybe I'm a mother first, so I didn't do it.

With a distinctive voice that often burst into laughter, Milo cultivated an image of a petite blonde, impeccably haired and made-up. But family members, friends and colleagues this week recalled his keen intelligence and warmth.

Milo had three children by two partners and his private life was often fodder for tabloids and glossy magazines. With interruptions of varying length, including a lull that began in the late 1960s while she was raising her children, she worked until her death, most recently on reality television shows.

At 77, she took part in the Italian edition of Celebrity Island: she was eliminated in the semi-final. Last year, she took part in the Italian edition of The Masked Singer and took part in the second season of an Italian reality TV program retracing the adventures of three so-called golden girls (average age: 80).

Sandra Milo was born Salvatrice Elena Greco in Tunis, Tunisia on March 11, 1933. She moved with her family to the Tuscany region of Italy as a child and remembers experiencing fear and hunger during the Second World War. World War.

After a marriage at age 15 that lasted only 21 days, she moved to Milan to become a model, then to Rome to act. She found work and got her big break in 1959, when she starred in Rossellini's Il Generale Della Rovere, a critical and box office success. Two years later, she worked with him again on the drama Vanina Vanini, but that film was so unsuccessful and her performance was so viciously criticized that it nearly derailed her career.

She met Fellini on a beach near Rome and he gave her the role of Carla, the director's lover played by Mastroianni, in 8, which won the Oscar for best foreign film in 1964. She won the Silver Ribbon, a prestigious award given by Italian film journalists, for this performance, and again two years later for Juliet of the Spirits, in which she played the protagonist's free-spirited neighbor, played by Fellini's wife, Giulietta Masina.

Sandra Milo in Rimini, Italy last year. Photograph: Pietro S D’Aprano/Getty

When the pandemic started, she started posting feel-good videos and photos on Instagram, sometimes dressed as a fortune teller. In March 2020, she chained herself in front of Palazzo Chigi, the seat of the Italian government, demanding to meet Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, to raise awareness of the difficulties faced by workers in the arts and entertainment sector during the pandemic. In 2021, she received a David di Donatello Award, the Italian equivalent of the Oscar, for her lifetime achievement. It's never too late to receive an award, she told the audience at the ceremony.

His eldest daughter, Debora Ergas, is the result of his 11-year relationship with Greek producer Moris Ergas. Her son, Ciro De Lollis, and her daughter Azzurra De Lollis are from her marriage to Ottavio De Lollis. She often spoke of her long custody battle with Debora and how Azzurra, born prematurely, was pronounced dead at birth but was revived by a nun.

In addition to her children, she is survived by a grandson.

In 1990, Milo caused a media frenzy by marrying Jorge Ordoez, a younger man she had met while vacationing in Cuba, but the marriage did not last long. In an interview with the Roman newspaper Il Messaggero, the photographer who accompanied Milo to Cuba revealed that the marriage was doomed to failure because Ordoez was already married with two children. Some wondered if it was a set-up.

She was often asked about her then-clandestine two-year relationship with Bettino Craxi, the leader of the Italian Socialist Party (which she supported), who died in 2000. But she insisted in interviews that Fellini had been his only true love. The cinema sometimes acclaimed her, sometimes forgot her, her daughter Debora told journalists. But we know that she was just spreading love and generosity.

This article was originally published in The New York Times