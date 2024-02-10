Carl Weathers' cause of death revealed: report





Carl Weathers' cause of death has been revealed.

The actor, whose family announced his death at the age of 76 on February 2, died of “atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” according to a death certificate obtained by The explosion.

Weathers' death certificate said the actor was at his home in Venice, California, when he died at 12:18 a.m. local time earlier this month, according to the outlet.

According to The Blast, the document said investigators said Weathers' manner of death was natural and noted that he had suffered from a heart condition for years. It also stated that the actor's son, Matthew Weathers, was the person who informed authorities of Weathers' death. the death.

The Blast reported that Weathers' family will take his ashes home after his cremation.

Representatives for Weathers, as well as the Los Angeles County medical examiner, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Carl Weathers on October 23, 2022.

Ethan Miller/Getty







Weathers' family announced his death in a statement on February 2, noting that the deceased Rocky And Predator The actor “died peacefully in his sleep” the day before, according to Deadline And Variety.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the family said in its statement.

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he left an indelible mark and is recognized around the world and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend,” the statement added.

Weathers played professional football in the NFL in the early 1970s, before embarking on an acting career that lasted over forty years. He notably played alongside Sylvester Stallone in Rocky franchise as boxer Apollo Creed, starting with the 1976 original.

The actor also starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987. Predator and, most recently, he played the character Greef Karga in Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, which earned him an Emmy Award nomination in 2021.

Weathers also took on a voice role in Toy Story 4 and had a recurring role on Dick Wolf's three NBC shows Chicago series in recent years.

Stallone, 77, was among many celebrities to pay tribute to Weathers after news of his death broke.

We lost a legend yesterday,” the actor and filmmaker wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a moving tribute video. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Stay in power and keep striking.”





Carl Weathers on February 28, 2023.

Jesse Grant/Getty



The actor was also known for his role as Chubbs in Adam Sandler's 1996 comedy Golf. Merry Gilmoreas well as for playing a fictionalized version of himself on Arrested development.

“A truly great man. A great father. A great actor. A great athlete,” Sandler, 57, wrote in his own tribute to Weathers on Instagram. “It’s so much fun to still be here.”

