The Conjuring 4 finds its director with Michael Chaves – The Hollywood Reporter





New line Conspiracy the film series returns for one last ride. Or a last rite, so to speak. The project, currently operating under the simple title of The Conjuring 4, has been in the works since early last year but has finally found a director. And it's a familiar face. Michael Chaves, who directed the previous installment, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, is in negotiations to direct what is considered the fourth and final outing. The move makes Chaves a true Conjuring Universe player since he also directed last year's spin-off, Life II. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the third installment with franchise creator James Wan, wrote the screenplay. Wan produces with Peter Safran. Plot details are kept six feet under, but once again supernatural investigators Ed and Lorrain Warren will be confronted with creaking doors, shadows in windows, inverted crosses and a demonic possession or two. Stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are expected to return, and the feature is eyeing a summer shoot in Atlanta. Conspiracy, made for just $20 million, became a runaway success upon its release in 2013, grossing nearly $320 million worldwide. Since then, New Line has carefully developed a Conjuring universe of films, with sequels, prequels and spin-offs. In total, the films, made on modest budgets, generated more than $2.1 billion at the box office. Nun IIreleased September 8, grossed just under $270 million worldwide. Chaves was discovered by Wan and his executives at Atomic Monster through his award-winning horror short film. The girlwho walked through the door of New Line with his directorial debut, 2019 The Curse of La Llorona. The film performed well and his work impressed, leading Wan to hand him the keys to the Conjuring franchise with The devil made me do it. He then moved to Nun II. Chaves is replaced by CAA.

