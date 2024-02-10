Hollywood movie plans to shoot scenes in San Juan Bautista

Read this article in Spanish here.

Used to being in the city Where ghosts seem to inhabit every historic building, San Juan Bautista residents may not have paid attention to the lights that flickered at night through the second-story windows of the Zanetta House.

But far from being a sign of the visit of spirits from beyond, it is in reality the work of different beings from another world: a team preparing the State Park building for the filming a film in a major Hollywood production.

On February 8, City Manager Don Reynolds confirmed that he had met with location scouts from Warner Brothers to allow a production crew to spend four days in town in late February, filming between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Mission Plaza , the Zanetta house. , the Plaza Hotel bar and the Mission itself have been named as likely locations.

Given the usual secrecy surrounding these productions, which often rivals that of the Normandy invasion plans, little information is available, and those who know the full story are, for the most part, not speaking. Representatives from the State Park and Mission San Juan Bautista quickly responded without comment to BenitoLinks' inquiries.

The Internet Movie Database is also relatively silent on the film, which is tentatively called the British Columbia Project, saying the plot is secret and nothing more. “They’re pretty secretive about the movie itself,” Reynolds said. “Actually, the people on set don’t really understand the nature of the film or its theme.”

We do, however, know that it stars the Oscar winner. Leonardo DiCaprio and two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn and that it is led by Paul Thomas Andersoneleven times nominated for an Oscar.

The film has a budget of $100 million and crews filmed in other small California towns like Eureka (Leonardo DiCaprio's major motion picture features high-speed chases and special effects through NorCal towns), Humboldt (First look at Leonardo DiCaprio in character in Paul Thomas Anderson's new film), Trinidad, Arcata and Cutten (Warner Bros. took over Cutten and Arcata in the last two days and here's what we know).

Reynolds said the film crew reinforced the floors of the Zanetta house, doing what they needed to do to get their equipment into the building, hence the lights at night. The second floor of the house was also used for the investigation scene in Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 film Vertigo, the last major Hollywood film to use the state park and Mission as a location. (Luis Valdez was also allowed to use the mission for his PBS Great Performances production of La Pastorela in 1991, as well as for a live production of La Virgen del Tepeyac in 2008.)

Although the city does not have licensing rights for films, San Juan Bautista stands to gain financially from filming. The film crew will rent the community center for three weeks at a rate of $600 per day and Reynolds said local hotels are full.

They will also use our restaurants, he said. I'm trying to get the message out to those who are closed on Monday and Tuesday. Maybe they will change their minds and open up. We'll see what happens.

