Lions Club Events Benefit Community and Causes – Macomb Daily

Money raised at Lions club community events is donated to the community or other good causes.

The New Baltimore Lions Clubs 2024 Winterfest Salute to Service will take place from 5 p.m. February 21 to February 25 at 5 p.m. It will take place at 36300 Front Street in downtown New Baltimore.

There are live musical entertainment throughout the festival. The Corn Hole Social will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 23. A beer mug lifting competition will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, February 23. Family Day will take place on Saturday, February 24 inside the Winterfest tent with a dance party and competition. . At 6:45 p.m., drone show. A pancake breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. on Sunday, February 25. The highlight of the club's 31st annual event will be when individuals polar bear dunk in the waters of Anchor Bay at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 25.

Sponsorships are appreciated for Winterfest. They range from $100 to $10,000 with a special honor poster for a veteran or service member for $25. For more information, see newbaltimorelions.com.

Over the past several months, the club has made a difference in the New Baltimore area by serving approximately 7,654 people, completing 66 service projects and contributing approximately $26,700 to its service initiatives.

We also have a mobile stage that we provide to the community and rent to others outside of New Baltimore. It will be used during the Polar Plunge, club president Jeff Byrum said.

Club members recently cooked salmon patties and dill sauce with potatoes, salad and fruit, bread and dessert for about 50 people at the Army Soup Kitchen. Hello to Mount Clemens and they love doing it. Hunger is one of Lions International's global issues (see lionsclubs.org/en/give-our-focus-areas/hunger).The Lions Clubs International Foundation has donated millions of dollars in the United States alone to soup kitchens, pantries and food banks, as well as food programs like Meals on Wheels.

Emergency food assistance is available at a blessing box set up at New Baltimore City Hall. Everyone is free to take or drop off non-perishable foods.

The New Baltimore Lions support the Bear Lake Lions Camp in Lapeer. The summer camps are: family camp for the deaf and hard of hearing; Camp for blind and visually impaired young people; Camp for deaf and hard of hearing young people; and Juvenile Diabetes Camp. They include trail hikes, low ropes, climbing tower and zip line, team building games, group bonding, bonfires, swimming, camp food, songs and crafts.

On February 21, local Lions clubs gather at the Fraser Lions Den to collect checks for the Lions camp for visually impaired youth.

Last month, the New Baltimore Lions Club made a donation to the city's police department to purchase new body cameras and in-car video cameras.

Other Lions issues among its 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs include childhood cancer, diabetes, disaster relief, environment, vision, youth and other humanitarian issues.

The New Baltimore Lions present the Jack of Spades Raffle 2.0 at Fins Eatery and Spirits, 51006 Washington Street, New Baltimore. Draws take place at 8:05 p.m. on Mondays (except public holidays). Tickets are $5 and 40 percent of the proceeds go to AMVETS Post 52. Sixty percent goes to the winner who draws the jack of spades. Those who draw the jack of hearts, diamonds or clubs win $500. The joker wins $1,000. Tickets can be purchased from Fins or at AMVETS Post 52 at 51285 County Line Road, or from a Lions Club member.

The AMVETS Post 52 Ladies Auxiliary Soup Fundraiser will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on February 18 at the post, featuring a variety of homemade soups. Chantels Famous Crab Chowder is $6 per bowl and all others are $5 per bowl or five for $20. There are cookbooks for sale for $15. Proceeds support women's auxiliary projects. For more information, email Laura at [email protected].

The Shelby Lions are hosting Vegas Night on February 23

The Shelby Township Lions Club Vegas Charity Night will be held Feb. 23 at Shelby Gardens, 50265 Van Dyke Ave., Shelby Township. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and last bets are at 10:30 p.m. More than $15,000 in prizes will be distributed, including a weekend for two in Las Vegas. The donation is $100 per person with $20 free play; and players must be 21 years or older. Games include roulette, craps, blackjack, three card poker, let it ride, Texas Holdem, money wheel, horse betting table and slots. There is an individual raffle, open bar, hors d'oeuvres and ATM processing on site. Buy tickets at shelbylionsclub.org/events1.

See shelbylions.org to learn more about the charities supported by the Lions Club and how the club helps local families.

The annual Shelby Township Lions Club Scholarship and Community Service Program awards four $2,000 scholarships per year to community service-minded senior students who are Shelby Township residents attending public schools. They must also be accepted by a post-secondary, technical or professional educational institution. See shelbylions.organd apply before April 1st.

Other organizations supported by the Shelby Township Club and other Lions clubs include: Leader Dogs For The Blind in Rochester, Beaumont Silent Childrens Speech Fund, Lions Hearing Center of Southeast Michigan, Lions Visually Impaired Youth Camp, Utica Community Schools, Penrickton Center for Blind Children. at Taylor, autism programs and Eversight Michigan, a cornea transplant and research institute in Ann Arbor.

Another beneficiary is the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Online Diabetes Course to Prevent Blindness

The Diabetes Defense Program or DAD could be life-changing and life-saving for many people.

Michigan Lions and Lions Clubs International Foundation fund the eight-week program for people diagnosed with prediabetes; already have type 2 diabetes; or who want to learn more online about the impact of diabetes on their own lives or those of their loved ones.

The registration deadline is February 28 at noon. Each one-hour class meets at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays on Zoom. The sessions will take place on March 7, March 14, March 21, April 4, April 11, April 18, April 25 and May 2.

Contact Ed Bohach at 734-222-9800 X 2240 or [email protected]. To register, see https://diabetespreventioncenter.formstack.com/forms/defense_against_diabetes_registration

Eastpointe Lions host euchre

Euchre tournaments hosted by the Eastpointe Lions Club will be held Feb. 11, March 10, April 21, May 19 and June 9 at the Fraser Lions Club and Banquet Center, 34540 Utica Road, Fraser. Doors open at 12:15 p.m.; game time is 1 p.m. The cost of $22 includes dinner and dessert. There are cash prizes for the first three places, other games and drawings. There is a cash bar. For more information, call Randy Lewis at 586-202-7858.

