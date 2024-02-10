Entertainment
Actor Iain Armitage bids farewell to young Sheldon
It can be difficult to separate actor Iain Armitage from Sheldon Cooper, the character he starred in Young Sheldon since 2017, but there are ways to tell them apart. On the one hand, Armitage, 15, loves animals; Sheldon fears them. Sheldon grew up in the fictional East Texas town of Medford; Armitage lives in Arlington.
Still, Armitage says he will miss the character when the series ends in May.
“It’s very difficult because it’s practically half my life,” he says. “I am of course very sad but also happy, and I feel very grateful to have had so many wonderful times with our incredible cast, crew and writers.”
Armitage was just 8 years old when he donned his Christmas best, stood at his grandmother's house in Savannah, Georgia, and gave his all at an audition. His mother, Lee Armitage, a theater producer and daughter of U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Armitage, recorded it.
“It was definitely unprofessional,” Armitage says, but it did the trick. “They sent us to California. We sat down with the producers and just talked…. Once we got home, we received a call. »
He can't say how the series will end — he's currently filming the seventh of the show's final 14 episodes — but he feels good about Sheldon's journey.
“I'm very excited to see what [the writers] because their scenarios are very interesting,” he says. “These episodes we filmed are some of the funniest I've ever worked on, and I'm having a great time, so I think people will love them – at least I can only hope.”
In a way, we know how things work out for the prodigy. Young Sheldon is a prequel derived from The Big Bang Theory, an award-winning sitcom that aired on CBS from 2007 to 2019 and followed the lives of four scientists at the California Institute of Technology. (Jim Parsons won four Emmy Awards for playing Sheldon as a young adult.)
The future is less certain for Armitage, who earned several Critics' Choice and Kids' Choice award nominations for his portrayal of Sheldon. He doesn't know where his next job will take him.
But he has already graced the big and small screens. He was the voice of Chase in 2022 PAW Patrol: The Movie and appeared in HBO Big little lies drama series from 2017 to 2019. The list of actors he worked with reads like an Oscar nomination announcement: Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Nicole Kidman, Woody Harrelson and Brie Larson.
“I think I might make a film after Young Sheldon, which would be really cool, but I don’t know,” he says. “I will go wherever they want me.
One place he always wants to be is his home in the Ashton Heights neighborhood of Arlington. “Arlington is the best,” he said, adding that he comes home whenever he can. “I don’t even live in California. We only rent a house. Arlington is my primary residence. That and New York are my favorite places. Don’t get me wrong: I love California, but…I love the East Coast.
He was last here around Halloween and he spent time at some of his favorite places. “I live there, so I travel less and visit tourist sites and take care of my daily life more,” explains the teenager, who is home-schooled. He describes each return home as a time to “kind of live a normal teenage life in Virginia.”
He never misses an opportunity to go Jhoon Rhee Tae Kwon Dowhere he began taking martial arts classes at the age of 4 and earned a black belt in June 2022. “At this point in my taekwondo journey, I am allowed to help teach younger and also to lower belt levels,” he says.—what he does when he's in town.
One of his favorite places to eat is Rus Ouz (1000 N. Randolph St., Arlington), a Ballston restaurant serving Russian and Uzbek cuisine. “It’s so good,” Armitage says. “I also speak Russian and almost all the people there speak Russian. It's really fun.”
Armitage enjoys learning all kinds of languages. “Our neighbors in California speak Assyrian [from the region around Iran, Iraq, Syria and Turkey], so I learned a little bit about that,” he says. “And then I speak a little Sinhalese [which is native to Sri Lanka] just because it has such an interesting alphabet, which I love learning to read. And then of course, I speak a little German, I speak a little Italian [and] Spanish.”
But over the next few months, his focus will be on Sheldon. “Personally, I haven’t shed a single tear about it yet, but I know that last week I’m going to cry,” he says. “I think it will be really hard to say goodbye, but at the same time I can't be too sad. I had a wonderful seven years playing such a fun, interesting, strange and awesome character. It would be quite selfish and a bit rude of me to want to complain about this.
The last season of Young Sheldon begins on CBS February 15 at 8 p.m. The one-hour series finale will air on May 16.
