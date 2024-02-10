Hollywood star thinks Hungarian weddings are much better than American weddings





Hollywood star Dylan Sprouse, well known for his role in the Disney series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spin-off, The Suite Life on Deck and Big Daddy with Adam Sandler, married Hungarian model Barbara Palvin l 'last year. Now he was talking about Hungarian marriages and comparing them to American marriages. According to A look, a Hungarian tabloid, Barbara and Dylan said their vows in a traditional Hungarian wedding at the Palvin family estate not far from Budapest. Barbara has shared details about their big day, but her husband has remained silent until now. Dylan was a guest on Whoopi Goldberg's The View and said some interesting things about Hungarian weddings. The Hollywood star was invited to talk about his new film, Beautiful Wedding (2024), in which he plays Travis, a 19-year-old who discovers after a wild night in Las Vegas that he has married Abby (Virginia Gardner). The film is the sequel to Beautiful Disaster (2023) and follows the couple to Mexico, where they will spend their honeymoon. Here is the trailer: Since the new film is tied to a wedding, the hosts asked Dylan how he felt at his traditional Hungarian wedding at his father-in-law's estate. Dylan had to “win back” his wife at the wedding Dylan said weddings in Hungary were completely different from what they were used to in the United States. In Hungary, “weddings are based on games and activities,” he said. “At some point, traditionally, the bride is kidnapped by the groomsmen. And I have to win it back by overcoming a series of challenges,” he said. All five hosts liked this idea. But what they loved the most was how Dylan had to win Barbara back. He sat in a chair and the bride and all of her bridesmaids lined up behind him so he couldn't see them. Before him stood the groomsmen. The girls had to dance, which the boys tried to replicate, and Dylan had to find out which one of them was doing his wife's moves. When Whoopi Goldberg asked him if he had ever been to Buda or Pest, Dylan replied that he had visited them both. And he pronounced Pest with a [] ring, as in Shh. That's how Hungarians pronounce it, so congratulations, Dylan! Below you can watch the entire show “The View” with Dylan Sprouse: Here is a video of their wedding: Read also: Hungarian Model Barbara Palvin Started a Series with American TV Star Dylan Sprouse – Read More and Watch Their First Video HERE

EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS from model Barbara Palvin's wedding to Dylan Sprouse in Hungary in THIS article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynewshungary.com/hollywood-star-thinks-hungarian-weddings-are-much-better-than-american-ones/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos