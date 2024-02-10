When Bobby Deol complained about Manisha Koirala's bad breath during Gupt, she said she ate raw onions right before the scene | Bollywood News





Bobby Deol was one of the most popular Bollywood actors of the 1990s, and after the release of films such as Gupt and Soldier, he was considered the next superstar of his generation. Gupt has changed Bobby's professional journey, and the film's music played a huge role in the success of the film. Also starring Manisha Koirala and Kajol, the film became one of the biggest hits of 1997. At the time, in an interview with Filmfare, Bobby shared a funny anecdote from the making of the film and recalled that he had complained about Manisha Koirala's 'bad breath' during the shooting of a romantic song. He shared with Filmfare in 2001: “I got along well with her, although we didn't become friends. While shooting the song 'Bechaniyaan' in Gupt, she had to bring her face closer to mine and then bite my chin for the photo. As she brought her face closer to mine, I gasped. She had eaten Chana Cat lots of raw onions just before the scene. It's amazing how I managed to do this scene. Because romance was the last thing on my mind then. Bobby planned to get revenge on her and came up with a plan. Bobby said he “conned a newcomer” by making him eat onions right before having a scene with Manisha so that she too would smell his bad breath. “I wanted revenge on her. The fight master and I conned a newcomer, who was playing the role of his brother, into eating onions. We told him they were good for concentration and would help him express his emotions better. He had to do a scene with Manisha. So we asked him to breathe heavily when he approached her. The camera rolled and we waited with bated breath,” he shared. Bobby waited a moment to laugh but Manisha never reacted. “She never reacted. Our joke fell flat,” he shared. ALSO READ | Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta refuses to give Rs 36 lakh to a startup hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says: It's no deal Bobby previously shared that he was dancing with a broken leg while filming this song. In an earlier conversation with Hindustan Times, Bobby said that he fractured his leg while filming this song and hence the choreographers had to find steps where he could just move his hands without moving his body. “Chinni and Rekha Prakash ji did my hand movements, which became popular in the style of Bobby Deols,” he shared. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

