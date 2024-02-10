Dating Stories: Actor Supinder Wraich Shares His Happy Story | Life

Connect with us

The dater

Actor Supinder Wraich starred in the hit CBC seriesKind ofand appeared on The good doctor, The extentAnd Private detectives. She is currently starring in the new crime dramaAllegiancebroadcast Wednesdays on CBC and CBC Gem.

The dates

I actually met my husband Manu Mand when I was a teenager, we were high school sweethearts! The first thing I noticed about Manu was his eyes; he has striking green eyes. Also, when I met him in high school, he was playing pool and he's a great shooter. He still is.

I didn't particularly like dating, especially the whole getting to know you part or the superficial small talk, because I like to dive right into deep conversations. Plus, there were sometimes terrible dates. I once had a really bad date and excused myself to the ladies room to call a friend and ask her to call me in five minutes in case of an emergency to get me out of the date . The guy called me about it. He said: Did you just ask him to call you while you were in the bathroom? I admitted that I had done it and we agreed to separate. It was, if nothing else, refreshingly honest.

After my father passed away, I came back to Toronto from Los Angeles and Manu and I met again. We had a long history and mutual friends, so establishing familiarity with him was very easy and without superficial small talk!

For our second first date, we both love a dive bar, so we decided to pick one at random. When I arrived, much to Manus's shock, I ordered the escargot which, in my defense, was GOOD, but he never let me experience that. I think for us, no matter what we were doing, it was the conversations we were having that felt electric. We would forget everything around us. Once he invited me to dinner and we fell into an hour long conversation and both forgot that we had put the baked salmon on the grill! It was burnt and we ended up ordering pizza.

When we first started dating, I would go back and forth between Los Angeles and Toronto and missed each other so much during those times I was away that it was painfully obvious to both of us that we needed to be together.

After our son was born, the first year was very difficult. Lack of sleep, lack of time for each other: romantic dates have taken a whole new turn. Eventually we found a really nice rhythm where, as often as possible, one of us would put him to bed and the other would cook dinner, set the table, light a candle, and make sure we spent time together. quality one-on-one. to talk about our day and what we were both going through and thinking.

It can be difficult to make time for each other, especially with the pressures of a tight filming schedule. We really fight to make time for each other, whether it's Manu helping me learn lines together over dinner or setting aside a whole day for me, usually a Saturday or Sunday, where I commit to not do no work. I think the hard thing sometimes is that I really love what I do, and sometimes I have to walk the line between the fact that I have to set aside time because it's work and my focus on it can distract others' attention. things I love, like my family and friends.

We love to take a good walk or a nice picnic in High Park with our dog and our son. The park is a very nice respite from the city and we try to go there as often as possible. And if we want to go further afield, we love weekend getaways, like Collingwood, Elora or Niagara Falls. While I was filming in Vancouver, we escaped to Whistler or Harrison Hot Springs. There's something about getting out of our usual surroundings, getting out of our usual routine and being in mini-vacation mode that really reminds us that our relationship is more important than work, to-do lists or the mundane daily tasks we can accomplish. absorbed by.

Briony Smith is a Toronto-based freelance columnist for The Kit. She writes about style and culture

