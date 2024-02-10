Tracy Chapman reacts as Luke Combs shares photos from 'unreal Grammy week'





All eyes were on Tracy Chapman as she made a rare public appearance at the 2024 Grammys Awards on Sunday (Monday morning in India). Following the success of Luke Combs' cover of his 1988 track Fast Car, the musicians shared the stage for a moving rendition of the number. Now, Tracy is speaking to X to thank Luke for his “kindest words” following his recent Grammys performance. Read also : Five best moments from the 2024 Grammy Awards Luke Combs expresses his gratitude to Tracy Chapman by applauding her 2024 Grammys performance with him. Tracy Chapman reacts to Luke Combs' message She tweeted Saturday: “Kindest words from @lukecombs…Thank you for everything!” In his lengthy note, originally posted on Instagram, Luke wrote: “What a surreal Grammy week, to say the least. There have been so many laughs, tears, hugs and cheers that it almost seems unreal. From the hotel hangs and rehearsals, to the post-show dinners and pizzas, the vibe was HIGH. Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now “We were all in awe of you, Tracy Chapman” In his caption alongside a series of photos from his 2024 Grammys party, featuring Tracy Chapman and others, Luke added: “I want to thank my entire team for working tirelessly to make this happen and my wife for always being by my side, I love you. As for the performance, it's still hard to imagine how amazing it was to be up there on stage. Without a doubt a defining moment of my career. Thanking Tracy for the “impact” she had on him, he concluded: Tracy, I want to send you my sincerest thanks for allowing me to be a part of your moment. Thank you for the impact you have had on my musical journey and that of countless other singers, songwriters, musicians and fans. I hope you felt how much you mean to the world that night. We were all in awe of you up there and I was just the guy lucky enough to have the best seat in the house. Tracy and Luke's performance in the Fast Car Legendary singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman joined country musician Luke Combs for a moving performance of his 1988 song Fast Car, which topped the country charts last year with its cover, at the Grammys on Sunday. The two singers could be seen exchanging smiles as they performed. A true fan, Luke could also be seen watching Tracy strum her guitar in awe and reciting the lyrics every time she sang. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

