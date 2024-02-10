Star Trek actor recalls the DS9 episode that changed TNG Ferengi's Quark





Summary Quark's character development in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine showcased the complexity and depth of Ferengi characters, breaking from their comic portrayal in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The episode “Move Along Home” marked a turning point for Quark, as he showed care and concern for others rather than focusing solely on profit and self-interest.

Quark's actions reflected his secret compassion, proving that he had a heart despite his adherence to Ferengi values ​​and his pursuit of profit.



Quark actor Armin Shimerman remembers the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode that made Quark different from how Ferengi had been portrayed in Star Trek: The Next Generation. First seen in TNG Season 1, Episode 5, “The Last Outpost”, the Ferengi were initially intended to be a major enemy of the Federation that rivaled the Romulans for power. Lacking truly threatening behavior, the narrative function of the Ferengi shifted from legitimate adversaries to TNGthe comic antagonists of. They remained like this until DS9when Shimerman's own Quark showed that it was possible for Ferengi characters to be as complex as other characters in the universe. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

On Delta Flyers podcast episode review DS9 season 1, episode 10, “Move Along Home”, Armin Shimerman acknowledges deliberate acting choices that allowed Quark to become a more sympathetic character. In “Move Along Home”, members of Deep Space Nine's leadership become Quark's player tokens in a Gamma Quadrant game called Chula. As the game progresses, Quark is forced to choose which token to sacrifice, so two more can continue. Delta Flyers co-host Robert Duncan McNeill praises Shimerman's emotional approach to Quark's dilemma, prompting Shimerman to reflect on the scene. Read Shimerman's quote below and listen Delta Flyersfrom timestamp 56:30.

Armin Shimerman: “There are certain episodes where I remember very clearly the choices I made. It was a very important moment for me. For me — not for Quark — but for me. And why: because that so far, for the most part, I still think a little like the Ferengi from TNG. I always think, oh, they're comic book characters. … What I remember thinking is East :

I have to show them that this character has heart.

And that he's as three-dimensional as any of the other characters on the show.”

Quark has a heart Quark will never admit it out loud, but he really cares.

Even though “Move Along Home” is one of the DS9The stupidest episodes of, it also features the first moments of DS9 when Quark shows care and concern for people other than himself. Even before the breakdown Shimerman alludes to in his quote above, Quark's true character begins to emerge. When Quark first realizes that the game pieces brought by the alien Wadi are actually the missing senior officers from DS9, Quark begins to play Chula more cautiously and takes the safer route for Commander Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks), Major Kira Nerys (Nana Visitor), Lt. Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell), and Dr. Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig) instead of the path that will earn Quark more latinum.

Quark's character continues to develop from there, as the Ferengi culture that shapes Quark's worldview comes into conflict with other perspectives. Quark is a product of his environment: a Ferengi traditionalist who believes above all in respecting the rules of acquisition, the objectification of women and the pursuit of profit. Quark plays on traditional Ferengi values ​​when it suits his results, but ultimately, Quark really cares about others, whether he likes it or not. Quark reveals his secret inner compassion through actions more than words, reflecting the differences between TNG Ferengi and Quark in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

is streaming on Paramount+.

Source: Delta Flyersseason 9, episode 9, “Move Along Home”

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Release date January 3, 1993 Seasons 7 Writers Rick Berman, Michael Piller Showrunner Michael Piller, Ira Steven Behr

