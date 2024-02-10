Amitabh Bachchan shares a photo of the Ram temple and calls the visit sublime and serene' | Bollywood





Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo of himself a day after visiting the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday, Amitabh shared the photo while standing inside the newly constructed temple. (Also read | Amitabh Bachchan visits Ayodhya to seek blessings at Ram Mandir. See the pictures) Amitabh Bachchan inside the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Amitabh shares a photo from his visit to the Ram Temple In the photo, Amitabh had his back to the camera, while he folded his hands and smiled while looking at the deity. Sharing the photo, he wrote in Hindi, “Jai Shri Ram (triangle flag emoji). Aastha ne phir bulaaya, aur kheeche chale gaye hum (Faith called back and I was pushed to go).” Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now Amitabh writes a note on Ayodhya visit Sharing the same photo on his blog, Amitabh wrote, “Another journey to the gods… Ayodhya… and back at the end of the evening… sublime, serene and filled with the respect that divinity has always instilled in us all… Love and may the blessings of the Almighty be upon us all. » For the visit, Amitabh wore a white kurta, pajamas and a saffron jacket. About Amitabh's visit to Ayodhya Amitabh reached Ayodhya airport on Friday afternoon by a chartered flight and then went to the Ram temple for darshan and aarti, according to news agency PTI. He spent around half an hour inside the temple premises and also got a glimpse of the temple building from outside. After attending the special prayer service at the Ram temple, Amitabh reached the official residence of the Ayodhya commissioner in Faizabad town for lunch. The actor attended the Pran Pratistha ceremony last month Amitabh had also attended the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. After last month's darshan, Amitabh took to his social media account to share a glimpse of his visit. He wrote in a blog post: A day filled with the relevance of the divine spirit.. returning from the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.. the glory, celebration and belief of faith.. immersed in the account of the Shri Ram TEMPLE. birth. Not much can be said beyond that… because faith has no description. Importantly, Amitabh also purchased a 10,000 square feet plot of land in Ayodhya a few days before the Pran Pratistha ceremony. About Amitabh's upcoming films Amitabh will next be seen in sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film will hit the big screens on May 9. The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles. He also has a courtroom drama film, Section 84, in the works. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Diana Penty, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/amitabh-bachchan-shares-pic-from-ayodhya-ram-temple-101707544708060.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos