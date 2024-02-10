Carl Weathers death certificate reveals new details about actors' deaths

The actor's death certificate Carl Weathers has been released, giving fans new insight into the actor's sudden passing.

The “Rocky” star died suddenly at the age of 76 earlier this month. The death certificate, obtained by The Blast, reveals his cause of death and additional details regarding his death.

According to the document obtained by The Blast, the “Star Wars” actor known for his role in the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” died at the age of 76 at his home in Venice, California.

The actor died on February 2, 2024 at 12:18 a.m. Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease was listed as the official cause of his death. The document said he had suffered from a heart condition for years, leading medical examiners to rule his death was the result of “natural” causes.

The death certificate mentions his work as an actor and states that he spent 51 years in the entertainment industry. The document also states that the “Happy Gilmore” star was divorced at the time of her death. His son, Matthew Weathers, had informed authorities of his father's death.

Instead of a funeral, the family decided to have the actor cremated. In a statement released shortly after his death, they wrote: “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1, 2024. We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers.

[He] was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sport, he left an indelible mark and is recognized around the world and across generations,” they continued. “He was a brother, a father , a beloved grandfather, partner and friend.”

'Star Wars' actress pays tribute to her late mentor

One of Carl Weathers' final roles was as Greef Karga in the film “Star Wars“Disney+ series”The MandalorianThis role earned him a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

One of the first people to take to social media to pay tribute to the late actor was Gina Carano. Showrunner of “The Mandalorian” Jon Favreau had chosen Carl Weathers to serve as a mentor to Carano, the former MMA fighter turned actress.

Carano was later fired from her position due to her controversial conservative social media posts on Twitter, the social media platform now known as X, but she recently sought help from Elon Musk has file a complaint against Disney and Lucasfilm, demanding that they recast her in her role as Cara Dune.

A week before her legal battle against the House of Mouse began, Carano took to Instagram to describe what it was like working with the late Carl Weathers on the set of “The Mandalorian.”

“Hearing the news of Carl Weathers' passing today is shocking, I'm having a hard time processing these words,” she began her lengthy statement, revealing that she was looking forward to seeing him at a fan expo in which they were both attending later this year.

“Carl called me directly after I was fired. I wasn't in an emotional state to pick up the phone because of how upset I was, but we ended up talking later,” she revealed. “He was gentle and encouraging and didn't want me to give up, he let me know he wasn't throwing me away, he tried to keep my hope alive in what seemed like a pretty hopeless scenario, he showed me that 'He cared about me. That's who he was.'

She then explained how he became her mentor on set, writing: “I developed a very close bond with him during seasons 1 and 2 of Mando. Jon Favreau thought he would be a good mentor for me because We shared the athlete-turned-actor bond, so Jon asked him to direct my first episode of season 2 of Mando.”

She went on to describe how “he would put both his arms on my shoulders and look directly into my eyes to calm my mind. He had a wonderful perspective of telling a story that can only come from his experience and wisdom that he shared with him. me to help me shine. I cherish these moments.

“I loved making him laugh, I always wanted to know how to make him smile, where the corner of his mouth would start to crack and I knew I had it, and then out came his howling laugh. His laugh, I hear him clearly now. … I will miss his laugh very much,” she added. “He obviously shined on screen, but man, he lit up with such passion in that director’s chair.”

“I will miss my friend and mentor and that mischievous little sparkle in his eyes. He was one of the greats and a true pioneer. I am inundated with all the precious memories we had together,” she concluded . “My condolences to his family and loved ones. He was a great man. Rest in peace, my dear friend.”