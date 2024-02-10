Palmyra native brings Hollywood flair to the Tri-States as filming continues

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) – When you think of Hollywood, you probably don't think of Northeast Missouri, but Palmyra native Brian White is changing that. After more than a decade of production work on the West Coast, White and two others are making a film called Flyover.

The three arrived in Marion County in March 2023, but quickly shut down production after discovering the state was passing a film-making tax incentive. Flyover initially debuted as a short film in 2021 which White said generated success at the New Orleans and Los Angeles film festivals.

It's called Flyover, because White wants the world to understand the people he flies over.

The more you can create art where you come from and in the places you love, the more you can share it with the world and kind of bridge the communication gap, White said.

Shown primarily in the Palmyra area, White and his crew explored the Tri-States, filming all walks of life, which is what the film is based on.

Specifically, the film will show how the Midwest has also changed over time.

When I made the short and it screened at festivals across the United States, people in Los Angeles were saying things like: [Do] They have iPhones where you're from, White said.

Although the film will feature around 100 different people, some scenes focus on specific characters. It is primarily a tale of two Midwesterners, both in their thirties, going through different stages of their lives. One character, White said, struggles under the pressure of inheriting a farm. The second character involves a woman who left a small town to live in Chicago but decides to return.

White and his producers were able to film actual local events in real time.

“We're shooting, oh my God, almost every day of the week for 50 weeks until Christmas this year. It's a seasonal movie, because the Midwest is a very seasonal place with very specific divisions,” he said. -he declares.

Mayor Pro-Tem Brock Fahy was shocked when he learned of the Whites' efforts.

I think it's phenomenal, you don't hear too often about someone moving back to their hometown, especially in small communities like this, Fahy said.

Fahy believes the film will shine a spotlight on northeast Missouri.

The biggest products come from here in the Midwest, and I don't think a lot of people realize that, Fahy added.

White hopes to finish sometime in 2026 and then determine distribution. He said he would like to work with B&B Theaters in Hannibal to possibly debut there. White said he hasn't ruled out the possibility of shooting more films in the Midwest because his entire family lives in Palmyra.

I try not to daydream too long because the task ahead of me is so big, White said.

White graduated from Palmyra High School in 2009. One of his producers, Eric Colonna, grew up in Phoenix and spent most of his career behind a camera. Producer Anthony Lucido also has film experience, having presented films at the Vancouver International Film Festival and the Atlanta Film Festival.

Follow the team on their website.

