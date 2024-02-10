Gina and Elon fight the power in Hollywood

As soon as Gina Carano saw one of the richest men in the world post this message on X, formerly known as Twitter, she knew the time had come to take her fight to court:

If you have been treated unfairly by your employer because you posted or liked something on this platform, we will fund your legal costs. Without limits. Please let us know.

Almost no one in the country has a clearer or more high-profile claim to Elon Musk's bid than the actress who became a star of Disney's hit Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

In 2020, when Carano began sharing political views criticizing COVID mask mandates and good-naturedly mocking online bullies who demand that others state their preferred pronouns, the studio forced her to endure rehabilitation training. But when she suggested that Holocaust-era hatred might serve as a warning about the growing atmosphere of intolerance and division in America, the company fired her.

They just dehumanized me,” Carano said.

In our Morning Wire interview, Carano speaks in soft tones that belie the tough struggles. literal And figurative she has been ready to take charge throughout her career.

Basically, what Disney and Lucasfilm told the rest of [the industry], it's, Hey, don't work with this person. And, you know, who won't listen to Disney, the most powerful entertainment company in the world?

Ironically, the 2021 position What turned out to be Carano's undoing was a screenshot of a meme meant to encourage acceptance of everyone's differences. Beneath a historic image of a gang of young Nazis attacking a bloodied and fleeing Jewish woman, the caption read:

Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors. even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily arrest thousands of Jews, the government first arranged for their own neighbors to hated them simply because they were Jewish. How is this different from hating someone because of their political views?

Disney misrepresented the message as abhorrent and unacceptable, claiming that Carano had denigrated it.[ed] people based on their cultural and religious identity. But even worse, Carano claims that media like The New York Times conscientiously spreading the company’s false narrative.

When I was going through that, I was like, “These people tell such lies. How do they manage to get by? the former MMA fighter wondered. The media was sick at the time. They were just trying to turn everything I posted into something racist. And it's actually kind of humorous now, because people wake up and they're like, wait a second, what did she say?

Yet for three years, Carano, who starred in the Daily Wires' Terror On The Prairie, lacked the resources to counter the destructive message Disney had peddled about him, making it nearly impossible to finding work in mainstream Hollywood.

I had to, you know, completely leave my life in California and [the question] was, where will I place my funds? By trying to fight Disney for years and years? Or will I just try to start my life again? I had spoken to lawyers and they told me how expensive it was going to be. And I was like, oh my God, well, I need to stabilize myself and get somewhere safe first.

Elon Musk's willingness to foot the legal bill for anyone with a legitimate discrimination complaint has changed his timeline.

As soon as she saw it, she contacted X executives and almost immediately received a response from lawyers asking for more information. Carano sent in her story, including a detailed timeline, email records and text communications preserved during her work on The Mandalorian. Then she held her breath for the short time it took them to respond: Yes, we want to tackle this.

If successful, Carano's suit, filed Feb. 6 in California federal court, will force Lucasfilm to recast her and compensate her for lost wages. And she doesn't think she's the last wrongful termination plaintiff Disney will face, especially since Musk issued a second call urging other current and former Mouse House employees to come forward if they feel the company has discriminated against them.

I think [the lawyers X has provided to pursue cases against Disney] are probably flooded, Carano said. This company had to be reckoned with, I think, for a long time. Because for a long time, it felt like it was Disney. Were Lucasfilm. You should just be honored to be here. And that kind of mentality really led to a lack of respect for people in every department, not just the actors. And anyone who has worked in this company knows that there is a problem and it needs to be fixed.

So far, Disney executives remain as silent as mice on Carano's allegations, with CEO Bob Iger saying he has no comment.

But X makes it clear that he's in the actresses' corner for the long haul. The same day Carano filed his complaint, Joe Benarroch, head of commercial operations for the platform, made this statement to The Hollywood Reporter: As a sign of X Corps' commitment to free speech, we are proud to provide financial support for Gina Caranos' trial, allowing her to seek vindication of her free speech rights on X and the opportunity to work without intimidation, harassment or discrimination.

One thing is certain: If Musk and Carano succeed, it could have huge implications for the entertainment industry. And for the First Amendment rights of all American workers.