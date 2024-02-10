Nakuul Mehta dubbing for Animal in English; calls Ranbir Kapoors performance liberating, powerful and painful: Watch one of the best of our generation deliver this crack: Bollywood News





Ranbir Kapoor with Animal, which garnered polarizing reactions in theaters upon its release on December 1, 2023, arrived on Netflix on January 26, 2024. The Sandeep Reddy directorial Vanga continues to make headlines due to the filmmaker's controversial statements. However, the film has arrived on the streaming platform in multiple languages ​​and is now also available in English, dubbed by Nakuul Mehta. The actor recently shared a video of his wife Jankee Parekh watching the film at their home, dubbed by her husband. Nakuul Mehta dubbing for Animal in English; calls Ranbir Kapoors performance liberating, powerful and painful: Watching one of the best of our generation deliver this cracker Nakuul, on his Instagram, shared that he spent over two weeks dubbing the film. He wrote: Spending two weeks close to Ranbir in a dark and cold dubbing studio with only a bottle of hot water, turmeric, honey and extremely dark coffee for company was quite an adventure, I I promise! He felt that Ranbir Kapoor's performance was liberating, powerful and painful. He added: “Watching one of the best of our generation deliver this number so closely was both beautiful and sometimes painful given the film's playing field. It felt liberating, powerful, painful and endless at different times, but I feel so enriched to have had this wonderful opportunity to recreate this act in English under the expert direction of the incredible @benaifermirza and relentless @sagar.dani666 from @mayukhiinsyncstudios. He concluded, Animal is now also broadcast in ENGLISH on Netflix. I'd love to hear your thoughts if you end up giving it a watch. PS Also to everyone who volunteered to bring me Vocalzone tablets from all over the world, your kindness carried me through the fortnight that I spent with a battered throat trying to recreate this d-rated performance high octane. PPS Watch out for the scene between Vijay and Varun where I was able to train with my leader @alekhsangal in his garden. Starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri, the film collected Rs. 556.36 billion. ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar defends Animal; said, a film is a filmmaker's self-expression More pages: Animal Box Office Collection, Animal Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with the latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

