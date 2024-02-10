How Hollywood's budget crisis is fueling a boom in Canadian animation – The Hollywood Reporter

As streaming giants cut spending and Hollywood recovers from 2023 strikes, one sector of the industry has continued to thrive: animation. And nowhere is this more evident than in Canada, which offers a well-established industry and wealth of talent, all at an affordable price.

Animation specialists north of the border say they've seen an uptick in business thanks to cost-conscious producers looking to get more bang for their buck – not to mention other benefits like foreign exchange savings ( the Canadian dollar is currently at 74 cents to the US dollar). , speed and efficiency, experienced local talent and cross-border proximity to Los Angeles.

“Now that budgets have decreased, we need to get back to our creative approaches to achieve a look and result on screen that works within a particular budget,” said Michael Hefferon, president and COO from Mainframe Studios, based in Vancouver. THR.

After years of collaboration with Hollywood giving Canadian animators international ambition and reach, the industry now sees itself as a dynamic part of the solution as the era of peak television begins to fade. Indeed, given the high cost of live action content, hosts in Canada can offer the type of high-end programming that viewers expect without the exorbitant budgets that prestige television shows normally require. .

“Rather than playing the volume game and spreading your chips across multiple pieces of content, [producers are] doubling down on fewer projects with the spectacle viewers demand today. And you create a show with visual effects and animation,” says Jonathan Bronfman, co-founder and co-president of Monsters Aliens Robots Zombies (MARZ), a technology and visual effects studio based in Toronto.

Jenn Twiner McCarron, CEO of Vancouver-based animation house Atomic Cartoons, a subsidiary of Canadian content giant Thunderbird Entertainment, adds: “Canada's profile as a destination of choice has been raised because where people are looking to prioritize quality over quantity, build successful brands and do it on a budget and get to screen faster, we are used to doing high quality work, and we bring funds to make sure it is more affordable.

This emphasis on quality is reflected in Rocket saves the day, a 45-minute special for PBS Kids from the Atomic Cartoons kids and family label. The show, based on the best-selling book by Tad Hills Rocket books for toddlers learning to read, has a full TV series in development and a possible animated feature later.

Atomic Cartoons Rocket saves the day. Courtesy of Atomic Cartoons

Leveraging Canadian animation tax credits – available at a rate of 25 percent on skilled labor expenses – is also on the agenda as US entertainment giants adopt new business models.

“As Hollywood tries to figure out exactly what direction it will take with content – with theatrical content, with streaming content, with originals and franchises – a natural part of that discussion is Canada with its credit “tax and a wonderful talent pool that Cinesite works with,” says Bradley Wald, chief operating officer of the Vancouver-based visual effects and animated feature house.

Cinesite's Montreal studio became the production center for artists working on the Walt Disney Animation Studios project. In fronta six-episode series set in Nigeria and which will be released on Disney+ on February 28. The project marked the first time Disney Animation brought in an independent studio to work on the type of content it usually produces in-house.

“We have very strong and capable companies that are world leaders in animation, as well as educational institutions that are injecting talent into their pipeline,” says Karen Thorne-Stone, president and CEO of Ontario Creates, which markets the province to Hollywood. “And we work for productions all over the world, not to mention our own domestic productions.”

Canada also offers an international co-production financing model that allows local animation studios to share risks and rewards on content with global appeal with foreign partners, each bringing soft money to the table.

For example, Canadian company Mercury Filmworks is working with British company Serious Kids to co-produce A mouse called Julian, a CG-animated special about a shy mouse who befriends a fox. And Heath Kenny, Mercury's head of content, says Canadian animators work quickly: “Typically, people are looking for smaller orders because they just need a quicker turnaround time to be able to test the content on their platforms and see if they want more. »

The quality over quantity approach also extends to features. Toronto-based Guru Studio has optioned a book property currently in development as a possible film franchise. “There is a concerted effort for us to lean into higher quality work and not focus so much on volume, after a period where there was a lot of volume,” said Frank Falcone, president and creative director of Guru.

On the other end of the spectrum, Canadian toymaker Spin Master and Nickelodeon Films are working on Paw Patrol 3the upcoming feature film based on the popular TV show (animated by Guru Studio) and scheduled for a 2026 theatrical release by Paramount.

But Jennifer Dodge, president of Spin Master Entertainment, says that for all the positive aspects of the Canadian animation sector, Hollywood's general decline in spending has forced her and others to identify new digital avenues for its animated content pipeline. “I think Spin Master is in a very lucky position in a very difficult time,” she says. THRadding that in today's risk-averse climate, his company can no longer turn to a giant like Nickelodeon to launch early-stage projects, as it did early on with Paw Patrol.

Paw Patrol Nickelodeon/courtesy Everett Collection

Spin Master recently produced the animated series Unicorn Academy for global partner Netflix. The series includes specials, TV episodes, music videos and more released over a two-year period – with a toy line and a video game also in the mix. Significantly, Netflix enabled Spin Master to premiere the first feature-length television special on Roblox and release clips from the film on YouTube and myriad other content across social media platforms. “It’s about meeting the audience where they are and figuring out how to get there,” Dodge says of creating buzz before Unicorn Academy's premiere on Netflix in October.

The absence of a Canadian animation giant like Pixar or Disney Animation has also forced local studios to collaborate on blockbuster films to ensure they are made on time and on budget. those of Netflix Sponge Bob SquarePants movie Saving the bikini bottom: Sandy Cheeks movie involved three Ontario studios joining forces, with Sinking Ship Entertainment and Pipeline Studios sharing the full CG animation and Spin VFX completing the live action VFX portions.

“Uncertain times sometimes create really interesting creative challenges,” says Matt Bishop, partner and producer at Toronto-based Sinking Ship. “We have such digital infrastructure in the province that we can all share files, we can all work and collaborate.”

those of Netflix Unicorn Academy is produced by Canadian toy manufacturer Spin Master. Courtesy of Spin Master

Ontario Film Commissioner Justin Cutler praises teamwork on Spongebob as one of the largest animation projects to be carried out in the province. “This proves that most businesses are looking for high-quality, cost-effective places to operate,” he explains. THR.

Elsewhere, animation studio Stellar Boar is turning scripts into screen content in St. John's, Newfoundland, as that province ramps up production to compete with Toronto and Vancouver. “A big part of working in this industry is being able to adapt stylistically to whatever is thrown at you,” says Curtis Rioux, CEO of Stellar Boar. “It breeds creativity and interesting decision-making.”

And nothing says quality better than the National Film Board of Canada, whose short-form animation work has garnered 78 Oscar nominations and 12 wins (its most recent win in this category was for Torill Kove The Danish poet in 2006). Marc Bertrand, producer at the NFB's French Animation Studio, says that despite all the activity within Canada's animation sector, the industry's true potential has yet to be truly tapped.

“What’s salable are usually series and feature films,” he says. “But we want to explore the uniqueness, experiment with different narratives, different techniques, push the boundaries, and then share the films with Canadian producers and the world.”

This story first appeared in the February 7 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.