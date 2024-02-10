Salman Khan to Tabu, When Celebrities Talked About Being Single: 'I Can Do Anything' | Bollywood





Valentine's Day 2024: It's that time of the year again when couples show their love and care towards their partner with greeting cards, gifts and flowers. But for those who are single, Valentine's Day can bring on feelings of anxiety and sadness. However, we rounded up a number of celebrities from Bollywood (Salman Khan, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna) and Hollywood (Jennifer Aniston and Emma Watson), who gushed about the perks of being single. Read also : Salman Khan canceled his wedding 5-6 days ahead of schedule in 1999 because he was not in the mood, says Sajid Nadiadwala. Valentine's Day Week 2024: Being single is not the worst case scenario for Salman Khan and Tabu, among other celebrities. “I don’t think single is a bad word.” Speaking in an interview with HT Brunch in 2019, actor Tabu opened up about being single saying, “I don't think single is a bad word. There may have been a stigma attached to being single in the past, but that's no longer the case today. Your happiness comes from many things unrelated to the state of your relationship. Alone you can handle your loneliness, but with a bad partner, what might follow would be worse than any form of loneliness. Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now “I can do anything” In an interview with PTI in 2014, Salman Khan had said that he loved his “single status”. The actor had said, “I am not interested in getting married or having a girlfriend. I love my single status. In 30 years, I should have been single. I like this. I'm absolutely having a blast. You have no idea how I feel… Now that I'm single. I can do whatever I can. There is no need to give an explanation or lie to anyone. Whoever wants to come (in my life) can come.. but don't expect anything. “I need some time alone.” When asked if he felt the need for a partner, actor Akshaye Khanna told Bombay Times in a 2017 article. interview, Not really. I don't miss it at all. I enjoy someone's company, but for me there has to be a limit. I can have a beautiful, loving, caring relationship, but it can't last 247 and 30 days a month. Ultimately, I need some time alone. This is something I will never give up and this is how I want to live my life. This has nothing to do with commitment phobia. I just don't see how people live without this space. If I do, it will choke me. “I call it being an empowered partner.” British actress Emma Watson, in a 2019 film interview with British Vogue, shared a new term for being single. She revealed that she prefers to call it “being in partnership with yourself”, saying: “I never believed all that talk: 'I'm happy as a single person.' I was like, this is totally bullshit. It took me a long time, but I'm very happy [being single]. I call this being a self-reliant partner. “We are complete with or without a companion” Actress Jennifer Aniston wrote a piece for the Huffington Post in 2016, writing: “We are complete, with or without a mate, with or without children… We don't have to be married or mothers to be complete.” We can determine our own “happily ever after” for ourselves.” Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

