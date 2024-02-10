Mithun Chakraborty suffered stroke, hospital authorities say actor is fully conscious and well oriented | Bollywood News





Actor Mithun Chakraborty is currently hospitalized in Kolkata after suffering an ischemic stroke (stroke) to his brain on Saturday morning. Hospital authorities have issued an official statement regarding the health condition of the veteran star. The statement said Mithun felt weakness in his right upper and lower limbs and was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning. The actor has now received the necessary treatment and is still under observation by a team of doctors. Indian Express Entertainment is now on WhatsApp channels. Follow us for the latest news, interviews, reviews, photos and more. The Apollo Hospital, Kolkata, issued a statement on Saturday evening saying, “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the emergency department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata at around 9:40 a.m. with complaints of weakness. the right upper and lower limbs. The necessary laboratory and radiological examinations were carried out, including an MRI of the brain. He was diagnosed with an ischemic stroke (stroke) of the brain. Currently he is fully conscious, well oriented and on a gentle diet. Shri Chakraborty is being evaluated by a team of doctors including a neuro-doctor, a cardiologist and a gastroenterologist. Earlier, Mithun's elder son Mimoh had told indianexpress.com, “He is 100% fine and it's a routine check-up. Mithun recently received the Padma Bhushan award from the Government of India. In a video message, he thanked his fans in a video message, in which he said: “There's so much happiness, so much joy, there's such a feeling of bringing it all together that I can't explain. When you get so much respect after so much trouble, your feeling becomes even stronger. (I am very grateful for this honor. I cannot express my gratitude in words. Receiving such an honor after so much hard work is special). He added: “Thank you everyone for giving me so much love and respect. And above all, I dedicate this award to all my fans, mainly in India and around the world. Anyway, I dedicate this to everyone who gave me selfless love, my well-wishers (I want to thank my fans all over the world for supporting me. Thank you for giving me so much love and respect). Last week, the actor was working on his film Shastri. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

