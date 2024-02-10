NFL Insider: Former Broncos star Rick Upchurch now pals with 'Hollywood' Henderson after Super Bowl XII low blow | Denver Broncos

Former Broncos star Rick Upchurch and Cowboys star Thomas Hollywood Henderson regularly exchange messages on Facebook.

They wonder how their families are doing and reminisce about their playing days.

This includes some back-and-forth about when Henderson was ordered before Super Bowl XII in January 1978 by then-Dallas special teams coach Mike Ditka to attempt a low blow on Upchurch as early as the first chance he gets in the match.

Upchurch, a wide receiver, was then the most feared punt and kickoff returner in the NFL, and Henderson was one of the best linebackers who also played on special teams.

All week we watched film of Upchurch's kick returns and Ditka said, 'Hey, man, I'm worried about Upchurch,'” Henderson told the Denver Gazette from his home in South Carolina. Florida. So Ditka came to me and he said, “I don't care where the ball is, I want you to hit Upchurch.” We wanted to put something in his head.

After the Cowboys were stopped on their first drive of the game, the first chance came for Henderson to do so. Danny White kicked Upchurch. But before Upchurch could field the ball at the Broncos' 32, Henderson was hit in the left shoulder and was assessed a 15-yard penalty.

I was going to aim for his throat, but ultimately I decided I didn't want to hurt Upchurch, Henderson said. But I wanted to get his attention, so I just hit him on the shoulder and we got penalized on the play.

Cowboys coach Tom Landry was furious about the penalty. He didn't know that Ditka, a Hall of Fame tight end who would later coach the Bears to a Super Bowl victory, had ordered Henderson to deliver an illegal hit to Upchurch.

So Landry yells at me, Henderson, what are you doing? said Henderson, who played for the Cowboys from 1975 to 1979 and for Houston and San Francisco in 1980 before his career was cut short by drug problems. I told him: Go talk to Ditka. He told me to do it.

Landry calmed down after Henderson made Dallas' first two tackles of the game, the first for a 5-yard loss. And the coach was in a very good mood after the Cowboys' 27-10 victory at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Upchurch, who played for the Broncos from 1975 to 1983 and is in their Ring of Fame, now lives in Las Vegas and served as a volunteer greeter in the city before Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium between Kansas City and San Francisco . He sensed something was up when Henderson hit him before the ball arrived, but he didn't learn the full story until years later when he ran into him at a tournament charity golf course in New Jersey.

(Henderson) told me he would have knocked me out if he had hit me clean,” Upchruch said. But I'm not going to let him hit me clean. I knew how to protect myself and absorb the blows.

Henderson laughed when told what Upchurch said. Henderson was then listed at 221 pounds and Upchurch at 175 pounds.

I had it perfectly fine,” Henderson said. I could have killed him. I was running full speed and just at the last second I said, I'm not going to do that.'”

While Upchurch remained in the game, in the third quarter he had a 67-yard kickoff return to set a Super Bowl record at the time. Interestingly, he broke the record Henderson had set in Super Bowl X two years earlier against Pittsburgh, when he completed a handoff on a reverse on the opening kickoff and ran 48 yards.

They knew what I was capable of, like with that 67-yard kickoff return, Upchurch explained why the Cowboys wanted to send him a message early in the game. They knew exactly what I could do if I got loose.

The two saw each other several times over the years and laughed about the incident.

Now they are friends on Facebook.

When he gets there, I'll say: What's up, Thomas, how are you? » said Upchurch.

The last two exchanged messages a month ago. Henderson said they were having a lot of fun.

It was a jovial exchange, he said.

What I hear

When Henderson played for the Cowboys, Dan Reeves was an assistant for Dallas. Reeves then coached the Broncos from 1981 to 1992, and he invited Henderson, sober since 1983, to spend time during the 1986 playoffs with tight end Clarence Key, who had recently returned from a drug suspension.

During 'The Drive,' I was standing off to the side, wearing a big fur coat, Henderson said of Denver's dramatic 23-20 overtime win at Cleveland in the 1986 AFC championship game. Clarence was having problems and Dan wanted me to work with him.

Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Griese is excited about the work his son, former Broncos quarterback Brian Griese, has done with Brock Purdy as the 49ers' quarterbacks coach.

(Purdy) was the last player drafted (in the 2022 draft) and he had a lot of success,” Bob Griese said. You have to give him some credit, his head coach (Kyle Shanahan), the quarterbacks coach and the rest of the team.

Brian Griese played in the NFL from 1998 to 2008, spending his first five seasons with Denver.

Having been in his shoes, (Brian) during film study can look at it and say, 'That's why we put that in,'” his father said.

What I see

It was a big surprise when late senior candidate Art Powell and late coach/contributor candidate Buddy Parker were rejected by the 50-member Hall of Fame selection committee after almost all of those previous candidates had received a simple stamp. But neither received 80% of the vote in individual yes or no votes.

Parker, who coached the Detroit Lions to NFL titles in 1952 and 1953, deserved to be enshrined and his omission did his legacy a disservice. Powell's snub was more understandable since he did little over two seasons in the NFL, and questions arose about the level of competition he faced when putting up big numbers for the AFL early in the 1960s.

At Thursday's NFL Honors in Las Vegas, legendary Broncos kicker Jim Turner, who died June 10, 2023, was among those featured in a montage of notable NFL figures who have died over the past year. Turner made three field goals for the New York Jets in their 16-7 victory over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. Then he scored the Broncos' first Super Bowl points on a 47-yard field goal in the third quarter against the Cowboys in Super Bowl XII.

What I think

The 49ers can no longer compete with the Chiefs having Taylor Swift on their side, but they've already received plenty of support from a pop star. When the 49ers won four Super Bowls in the 1980s and one in the 1990s, Huey Lewis was on their team. But while the 49ers' five Vince Lombardi Trophies are more than Kansas City's three, Swift has a big lead with 10 No. 1 singles to three for “Huey Lewis and the News.”

It's a mystery that Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was named NFL Most Valuable Player, but was fourth in voting for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, an award he won by 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. It regularly happens that the 50 award selectors vote for an offensive player, usually a quarterback, as MVP and then do not vote for that same star as offensive player of the year. So maybe the award should be renamed Second Best Offensive Player of the Year or Best Non-Quarterback Offensive Player.