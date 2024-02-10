It's time to stop pretending the Super Bowl is about football

I don't know to what extent this country actually believes that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are part of a clandestine NFL deep state plot to re-elect Joe Biden. I haven't seen any polls on this question yet. But there must be an audience for this conspiracy, because it continues to be pushed by far-right pundits, candidates, and anchors.

These Nostradamus of the incel era say that Swift and Kelce are an artificially culturally supported couple, that in fact everything has been an operation from day one and even that major league sports, in themselves, are nothing. other than a psychological operation. Their conclusion is obviously absurd, but their premise is sound. It's the year of the Taylor Swift Super Bowl and, at least as a cultural moment, it seems too big to be true.

Asked about this conspiracy at his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference this week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell broke from his usual robot routine to joke that I could never have written that one . Her notable talking point here was that Swift knows great entertainment.

And he's right, it's excellent entertainment. That's what the Super Bowl is forentertainment. The Super Bowl hasn't been about football for decades. These are the commercials, the halftime show and the five levels at the parties. Super Bowl Sunday has as much to do with football as the Macys Day parade has to do with marching.

Not to belabor the metaphor, but you don't want to be the guy at Thanksgiving complaining that the Macys Day Parade balloons are too big and flashy. And you don't want to be the guy at the Super Bowl party complaining that the Super Bowl isn't about football anymore.

This year, the Super Bowl will be held in the second most expensive stadium ever built, recently erected on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. The average ticket is worth almost $10,000. A 30-second Super Bowl ad costs $7 million this year. From the Reba McEntire national anthem to the confetti falling on the big shiny football trophy and the Super Bowl champions' new matching hats, it's a performance of American ostentation.

With Swift there, it's sure to be the most-watched sporting event in American history. And we know she'll be there because the Japanese embassy recently reassured the world that Swift could perform in Tokyo on Saturday and attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday. It's true, the Japanese embassy is involved and the channels of international diplomacy have been activated for this matter.

This is what America is today. We may have normalized mass tragedies and rotted our brains on social media, but damn, we can sure put on a show. And let's be honest, we haven't made such a big show of the American dream since COVID.

You don't have to believe in this quintessentially American dream of fame and smiling fortune to recognize its appeal. None of this is new. 80 years ago, when Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were making headlines, they were making headlines. After their marriage, William Hearst's tabloid hummed as the shock waves swept across the entire world. This whole popstar/athlete love affair didn't start with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. And it might not be for you, but it's for a lot of people.

If you're exhausted by this story, fine, pick another one. It's the Super Bowl of Super Bowls, you can have whatever you want. If you want something more Shakespearean, here's one: With a win, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey finally gets his chance. out of the shadows from his father, who won three Super Bowls.

Or here's my favorite: 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was the last pick in the NFL draft. They call this position Mr. Irrelevant. An NFL reconnaissance report of the time dismissed Purdy as not being a very good athlete. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was picked 10th. This is his fourth appearance in the Super Bowl. You can't turn on your TV without it ambushing you with commercials.

Between spots for State Farm, Head and Shoulders, Subway, Adidas and T-Mobile, Mahomes has been on your TV 173,673 times in the past 30 days, according to a tracker. Brock Purdy appears in a single Toyota ad, appearing just 180 times in the past month. His only previous sponsorship agreement It was with Alaska Airlines, the company where the door fell off the plane.

As much as America loves popstar-athlete romances, we love underdog stories. The Kansas City Chiefs are now a dynasty. And it's fun to oppose a dynasty. It was infuriating, but do you remember how much fun it was to go against the Patriots of the Brady-Belichick era? We haven't had this dynamic since the beginning of the century; the sides are clearly defined again, and that's good. It's certainly better than pretending not to care about Joe Burrows' lack of inventiveness. bad boy character.

I'm not ready to defend their missteps, but the NFL needs them. It's been a tough few years for the league. Ten years ago, the NFL settled its brain injury lawsuits for $765 million. In 2015, there was Deflategate. The following year, Colin Kaepernick got down on his knees and set things on fire. It may have been the right thing to do, but Kaepernick's protests didn't help the NFL's image on either side of the cultural divide that was then running through the country.

Hell, Taylor Swift's Super Bowl is only 20 years away from Janet Jackson's Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction. If you're a millennial, these are now like bookend cultural monuments.

This is what we are witnessing in this Super Bowl of Super Bowls. A cultural monument that will not soon be forgotten. So stop complaining and enjoy the show.