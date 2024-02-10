Suspect, 27, found in attic wall after Hollywood confrontation: new details

New details have emerged regarding the arrest of a 27-year-old man on Mauss Hill Road after an hours-long standoff Friday with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began around noon with the Sheriff's Office and US Marshals Service issuing an arrest warrant for Andrew Mettal in Hollywood. Upon arrival, officers and deputies worked to negotiate with Mettal, but he barricaded himself in the residence, the sheriff's office said.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Sheriff's Office SWAT, Crisis Negotiation Team and Unmanned Aircraft System also arrived on scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

After hours of negotiations, authorities fired chemical irritants into the house around 5:30 p.m. Mettal remained barricaded inside the home, leading to the release of K-9 Rex into the residence, the sheriff's office said.

The dog narrowed the search area to the attic, where Mettal was found inside one of the walls, the sheriff's office said.

He was physically removed from the residence, arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, the sheriff's office said.

Mettal was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and will have a bond hearing on Saturday.

The case is still ongoing.