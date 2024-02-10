How to defend yourself against food poisoning at your Super Bowl party | Nation

When Americans gather to watch the super bowl on Sunday, culinary choices can be as important as the final score.
Since the event can last more than four hours, this increases the risks of foodborne illnesses if organizers and guests are not careful.
Prepare and store food at the correct temperature, avoiding cross-contamination, no double dipping! and making sure you don't leave out perishable snacks like chicken wings, meatballs and vegetable platters are all keys to preventing people from getting sick, health experts said.
Here is a game plan for partying safely:
Check reminders
Many items that could end up on a Super Bowl broadcast were recalled this week after a deadly epidemic of listeria food poisoning.
Check your refrigerator for bean dips, enchiladas, soft cheeses, sour cream and taco kits produced by Rizo Lopez Foods, some have been sold at Costco, Trader Joes and Albertsons.
Know your bugs
Foodborne illnesses can be caused by a variety of harmful bacteria, including listeria, salmonella, E. coli and others.
In small amounts, contamination may not be harmful. Problems arise when foods that harbor the bacteria sit at room temperature too long, allowing the bugs to multiply to potentially dangerous levels, said Joanne Slavin, a professor of food science and nutrition at the University of Minnesota- Twin Cities.
By the fourth trimester, bacteria could win, she says: People eat things that have been sitting out for a while.
In general, perishable foods like chicken wings, deli wraps, meatballs and even fresh fruits and vegetables should not be left out for more than two hours, advises the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Prepare small amounts of food and restock trays frequently.
Think about temperature, not vibration
A major way to avoid illness: prepare and serve all takeout or home-cooked foods at the correct temperature.
For me, it's about keeping cold foods cold and hot foods hot, Slavin said.
Use a food thermometer to ensure meats are cooked to appropriate temperatures, including 145 degrees Fahrenheit for whole meat, 160 F for poultry, and 165 F for leftovers and stews.
Bacteria multiply rapidly between 40 degrees F and 140 F. Store cold foods in the refrigerator until ready to serve or place them on ice. Keep foods hot at 140 F or higher by using a preheated oven, warming trays, warmers or slow cookers, the USDA said.
No hygiene Hail Mary
In the excitement of a close game, it can be easy to skip simple steps. But it is important to remember a few fundamental rules.
1. Wash your hands for 20 seconds before and after handling raw meat and poultry.
2. Clean all surfaces and utensils with soap and warm water before and after contact with raw meat, and disinfect surfaces with a commercial or homemade solution containing bleach.
3. Use separate cutting boards, plates and utensils for raw meat and poultry as well as ready-to-eat foods.
4. Be aware of cross-contamination when snacking. Double dipping? Now it bothers me, Slavin said. Solution: Pour a small amount of dip onto a plate so you don't contaminate the entire batch with your saliva or germs from your hands.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Education Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.