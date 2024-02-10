He was an actor who worked with Arnold Schwarzenegger and George Clooney. And there is a connection with Trump. Now he has an average Joe job. Who is he?

He rose to great fame starring in some of the most successful films of the 1990s.

His work has led him to film scenes with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Dan Aykroyd, Macaulay Culkin and Jamie Lee Curtis.

And he also appeared with George Clooney in the series ER in 1995 – much later, he worked with David Boreanaz on Bones in 2008.

He played the romantic lead in a film with Anna Chlumsky.

There is a connection to Donald Trump because he starred in a movie with the reality TV star's ex-wife, Marla Maples.

Today he is 42 years old and happily married. This beautiful star also has an average job, although she is still in the arts field.

Can you guess who he is?

His name is Austin O'Brien.

The actor's first film was The Lanmower Man in 1992 with co-star Jeff Fahey; Austin also starred in the 1996 sequel.

His biggest film was The Last Action Hero with Schwarzenegger in 1993.

He played the role of a 10-year-old boy, Danny Madigan, who lives in a crime-ridden neighborhood of New York with his widowed mother, Irene.

After his father's death, Danny comforts himself by watching action movies. He obtains a golden ticket that belonged to Harry Houdini whotransports Danny into the fictional world of a movie.

In 1994, Austin played Nick Zsigmond alongside Chlumsky in My Girl 2. Dan Aykroyd and Jamie Lee Curtis were also in the film.

He played a small role as an intelligent child in the 1995 Tom Hanks film Apollo 13.

Then cameThe Baby-Sitters Club, also in 1995.

It was a comedy-drama film directed by Melanie Mayron and based on the novel series of the same name by Ann M. Martin. The plot focuses on a summer in the lives of girls in the fictional town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

This is Austin O'Brien who was a child star in the 1990s and is no longer in show business.

He now works as a photographer in Los Angeles and Chicago; here is his image from Instagram

He played Logan Bruno.

Her co-stars were Schuyler Fisk as Kristy Thomas, Rachael Leigh Cook as Mary Anne Spier, Bruce Davison as Watson Brewer, and Ellen Burstyn as Mrs. Haberman.

The actor was seen in several episodes of Touched By An Angel, playing Joshua 'Josh' Greene opposite Roma Downey. And he played the same character in the CBS drama Promised Land.

He worked intermittently after that.

In 1998, he played Greg opposite Britt Leary in Only Once, about two well-adjusted and highly motivated teenagers who fall in love.

Then, in 2001, he played Cole in the haunted house TV movie Spirit.

In 2004, he was in Runaways and three years later he was in the direct-to-video movie A Christmas Too Many with Mickey Rooney and Marla Maples, who was once married to Donald Trump.

O'Brien attends the 1994 opening of Planet Hollywood at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Austin O'Brien played Peter in the 1992 film The Lawnmower Man.

Starring Jeff Fahey as a grown man with the intelligence of a six-year-old, whose only interests are comic books and his best friend, 10-year-old Peter (O'Brien).

Austin O'Brien eating popcorn at the theater in a scene from the film Last Action Hero, 1993

O'Brien in a scene with co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger

Seen in My Girl 2 with Anna Chlumsky in 1994

Austin had a role in the hit series Bones with David Boreanaz.

After that, he starred in the films Helix, Bounty, This Is The Place Rain From Stars and Defining Moments.

The last film he was associated with was 2015's All Our Yesterdays with actress Ethel Mayville.

O'Brien was born in Eugene, Oregon, to Valerie and Dan O'Brien.

Her older sister is actress Amanda O'Brien and her younger brother is actor Trever O'Brien.

Austin originally became famous through a Circuit City commercial when he was a kid, and after discovering he had saved money, he would say “Cool” to the store clerk.

Today he works as a photographer and shows his work on Instagram.

In his online bio, he states: “Having grown up in the entertainment industry, I have been obsessed with how to use a lens to tell stories since a young age.

“Although the transition to photography was a happy accident, it was also the most natural transition. I loved every minute of it.

He added: “I learned about film and I think it really shaped me as a photographer and gave me a deeper understanding of light and composition.

“My goal for each of my clients is to create a unique photo experience, while capturing beautiful memories and creative images. Plus, I'm a bit of an idiot, so we'll have fun doing it.

He has been married to Kristin Wurgler since 2006.