Selma Blair faces backlash after comment on Israel-Hamas war – The Hollywood Reporter





Selma Blair is facing backlash after her Instagram account posted an anti-Islam comment on a video regarding the Israel-Hamas war. In a clip posted on Instagram on February 2, a user profile named Abraham Hamra appeared to speak out in support of the Jewish community following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks. A since-deleted comment on the video and credited to Selma Blair read: “Thank you so much. Expel all these morons who support terrorists. Islam destroyed the Muslim countries, then they came here and destroyed the minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they face their fate. The Hollywood Reporter contacted Blair's rep for comment. Following his comment on the Instagram video, some people took to X, formerly Twitter, to criticize the Cruel intentions actress. A person wrote“It's something that Selma Blair can be openly vile and bigoted and call for the death of an entire population with impunity, but Melissa Barrera can't share a link to donate to Palestinian refugees without her agency blocking her. almost gives up”, while another person added“Selma Blair can be so openly racist, vile and genocidal and walk away free and still get hired, on the other hand, Melissa Barrera will be dropped by her agency and will be sued because, well, she shared a link to donate to Palestinian refugees! Posts mentioning Melissa Barrera refer to the actress' dismissal from Cry VII in November 2023 after sharing a series of posts on social media following the war between Israel and Hamas. “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp,” Barrera wrote in a post on his Instagram Story at the time. “We're putting everyone together, with nowhere to go, no electricity, no water… People haven't learned anything from our history. And just like our history, people continue to silently watch everything that happens. THIS IS GENOCIDE AND ETHNIC CLEANSE. Susan Sarandon was also fired by United Talent Agency last year after comments she made at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York on November 17.

