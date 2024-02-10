Harry and Meghan at Super Bowl fuel theory about Harry's UK trip

It should come as no surprise that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could attend Sunday's Super Bowl, given that Harry was in Las Vegas on Thursday night, surprising the crowd at the NFL Honors by taking the stage to introduce the prestigious Walter Payton Man. Award of the Year.

It makes sense for Harry to stay in Vegas, maybe go to some Super Bowl parties, and then attend the big game, watching the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. as reported by the Daily Mail, quoting Fox News. It was reported that Meghan would fly out and join him at some point over the weekend, according to the report.

But Harry's appearance is obviously planned in advance at the NFL Honors on Thursday night. raised questions about his very quick trip to London two days before to visit King Charles III, who was suffering from cancer. Although somewhat estranged from his father, Harry flew across the Atlantic and back, 5,000 miles each way, to have what turned out to be a 30-minute audience with his father.

Since it was revealed that the Duke of Sussex spends almost no time with the king and sees no other members of his family during his visit, including his brother Prince William, people have started to wonder why he felt the need to rush and only stay 25 hours in London. After all, Harry might have assumed that there was no need to rush to see his father in person this week, given the reports that the cancer had been caught early and was “eminently treatable.” Daily Beast royal reporter Tom Skye said.

Suspicious minds began to consider the possibility that Harry had made the trip to gain positive PR, according to the Daily Beast and another report. in the Daily Mail. Indeed, the Duke's representatives informed the media that he was on his way to the United Kingdom, shortly after Buckingham Palace publicly announced the king's diagnosis on Monday evening. By hopping on a plane and heading to the UK, Harry could “present himself as a devoted and concerned son, despite open criticism from his father and other family members in his book 'Spare,'” the Daily Beast.

Public relations theory has gained ground, according to at the Daily Mail, after Harry performed at the NFL Honors on Thursday night. He donned a smart black tuxedo and made jokes about Americans stealing rugby from the English, before presenting the service award to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, who was both shocked but delighted to see the duke.

At the very least, Harry's appearance at the NFL Honors shows that he was on an extremely tight schedule all week and wouldn't have been able to spend much time with his father anyway – even if the king had asked him to stay a few days. , in an effort to heal their relationship.

It's also possible, according to one theory, that Harry wanted to make sure he was seen as a caring son before showing up in Las Vegas for the NFL Honors. One critic wrote about enjoying the glitzy Super Bowl festivities. .”

If the trip wasn't a PR move, the Daily Beast cited friends of the royal family who accused Harry of acting like an “impulsive teenager on a reality show” or “creating unnecessary drama” and to “make it all around him”. Monday's announcement that Harry was rushing to London also raised public concern that Charles' cancer may be advanced and he was “on the brink of death”, a friend said longtime family member at the Daily Beast. The friend also said: “It created panic at the worst possible time.

While royal author Robert Jobson wrote While Harry's trip might have been “well-intentioned”, he said the Duke also did not appear to ask anyone whether it would be practical for his father to receive his visit at this early stage of his cancer treatment .

Perhaps Charles was genuinely “touched” by his son's announcement that he was coming to London and was looking forward to seeing him, Jobson said. Or, the king may also have felt that he could not say no given the distance his son had traveled, even though such a visit could be emotionally charged for both of them, given their strained relationship.

The idea that Harry rushed to London “uninvited” was fueled by reports that the renegade royal was keeping Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, waiting, as Jobson wrote. Charles and Camilla were packed and ready to board a helicopter to travel to the royal family's Sandringham estate, where the king was due to rest after undergoing a hospital procedure the day before.

But “their majesties found themselves at Clarence House, their principal residence in London, waiting for the wandering youngest son to appear,” Jobson wrote. The Times of London cited courtiers who also said the king was tired from the previous day's hospitalization. Yet he had an audience with his son, who reportedly arrived under police escort after arriving at Heathrow Airport.

That night, Harry did not stay with any relatives or friends, but in a hotel, a sign that he had become estranged from most of his family and even old friends in the United Kingdom. according to royal observers.

“The harsh criticism” and suspicions about Harry’s motives “reveal the lingering depth of distrust” of the duke within some of the inner circle of British society, wrote Sykes of the Daily Beast.

Although Jobson said he couldn't blame Harry for rushing to the UK because his father's diagnosis was “a serious matter”, he nevertheless said the prince should “also spend some time to reflect on the stress he caused the king” – with his audience. critics of the monarchy, as his father mourned the deaths of his parents, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, and moved into his new position as king.

A former courtier offered another version of Harry's fast travel, telling The Daily Beast that it could be beneficial in the long run. “Overall, I think it worked out pretty well for everyone. Getting these two together in a room for half an hour is actually a remarkable achievement, and it sends all the right messages of forgiveness and reconciliation without rolling out the red carpet.

Prince William, however, should not be so lenient, given that he and his wife, Kate Middleton, were heavily criticized in Harry's “Spare” and in interviews he gave to promote the memoir. But the former courtier also said Harry's visit could make it easier for him to return and see his father again.