Hollywood Can't Stop Making Movies About Drug Addiction and It's Exhausting





Hollywood can't stop huffing and puffing. And I'm not talking about politically annoying celebrities during awards season speeches. Movies, in recent times, have become littered with drugs and alcohol. At the Sundance Film Festival in January, I watched depressing movie after depressing movie about drug dealers, drug addicts, good trips and bad trips, pills, weed, meth, coke, Rohypnol, steroids injectables and more, as if I were browsing a pharmacy in Tijuana. Drugs were everywhere in comedies, dramas, horror films and biopics. If there had been a children's movie about a talking duck, no one would have blinked. By the end of the week, I had overdosed on this product. This reviewer returned home to New York in critical condition. Before my tearful eyes, the Sundance Film Festival had transformed into the Substance Film Festival. Is widespread drug abuse a highly relevant problem in America? Obviously. But it's just as obvious that a pound of deflating, predictable films about narcotics and drugs won't bring hesitant audiences back to struggling movie theaters. Some films were good, others were horrible. The Sundance Film Fest remains one of the most important annual events in Hollywood. Alamy Stock Photo But inhaled en masse, it's not a good scene, GOOD. You can dismiss the downward trend, if you like, as a one-off incident at a notoriously avant-garde mountain gathering of indie lovers. And maybe it was. However, the venerable Park City, Utah, event, founded 40 years ago by Robert Redford, still carries considerable weight in the world of cinema and offers an often accurate snapshot of what's currently preoccupying American filmmakers and which will land in local cinemas and elsewhere. streaming this year. Some years, this obsession focuses on headline-grabbing dramas and shocking documentaries such as Three Identical Strangers and Michael Jackson's harrowing expose, Leaving Neverland. Other editions leaned toward comfort food like CODA or Little Miss Sunshine. Horror classics Blair Witch Project, “The Babadook” and Get Out also premiered there. In 2023, however, many of the big hits were of the bang variety. In “My Old Ass,” a Sundance debut, Aubrey Plaza played the older version of a young protagonist stumbling on mushrooms. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP At first I was surprised by Little Death, a dark comedy by David Schwimmer. In the first half, the “Friends” actor plays Martin, a frustrated TV writer and voracious pill addict. In the second half, Dominic Fike and Talia Ryder enter as friends AJ and Karla addicts And resellers. A drug deal that goes wrong sets the story in motion. The programming of these films was far from sober, er, complete. Another addiction story took us to a tough spot: Saoirse Ronan as a raging London alcoholic whose life implodes and then is forced to endure tortured withdrawal on a Scottish island in The Outrun. Even young adult fiction wanted in on the action. In a quirky romance called My Old Ass, an 18-year-old girl stumbles upon mushrooms in the Canadian woods, hallucinates and then comes face to face with her 39-year-old self, played by Aubrey Plaza. At this point, I was praying that the next Napoleon Dynamite would come and cheer me up. No chance. In the film “Little Death,” David Schwimmer plays a writer and movie buff. The film was screened at the recent Sundance Film Festival. Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com The Last Day Came from actor/director Chiwetel Ejiofors Rob Peace's tragic true story of an underprivileged black teenager from New Jersey who makes it to Yale, but is then forced to sell marijuana to pay court costs from his father. Ultimately, he is killed by a rival drug lord. Clearly, the Garden State isn't best known for its daffodils. Because in a matter of hours, I watched actor River Gallo play a fictional intersex Jersey prostitute and a meth dealer in the ubiquitous cliché Ponyboi. Early on, a client has a heart attack and dies during sex after inhaling bad Tina (methamphetamine). in the back room of a laundromat. Watching so many films with a heavy drug focus was, of course, pretty dark. Most viewers couldn't stand it. But beyond this gloomy mood, there was again a feeling of exasperation? The plots stopped seeming brave and risky as much as lazy. A panel at the recent Sundance Film Festival. This year's festival featured films that traded the complexity of solid storylines and intricate narratives for drug heists and overdoses. Getty Images The drugs not only provide a quick effect, but they also provide filmmakers with an easy-to-follow movie recipe. Addicts are uninhibited, big-personality protagonists who come with a battle to fight. Dealing takes the characters on tense door-to-door journeys through big cities, encountering zany associates, in the dead of night. And there's always at least one big scene where a lead actor vomits, cries, and punches his way to an Oscar campaign. Limited thinking and a lack of creativity, I think, better explains the prevalence of these films than a groupthink desire to tackle a remarkable problem head-on. After all, when has the United States not faced a multitude of problems? Right now, there is a migrant crisis, an obesity epidemic, sky-high grocery bills, and diplomatic involvement in foreign wars. I haven't watched seven movies on any of these topics. And honestly, I hope I never have to. [email protected]

