Hugh Grant explains why he's a 'terrible actor'





(Credits: Far Out / Alamy) Just when Ridley Scott thought he had the market cornered as cinema's preeminent curmudgeon, along comes the relentlessly miserable Hugh Grant to try to steal his thunder as the most pessimistic household name the industry has to offer. There's plenty of reason to believe it's just an act, given that the actor has quietly embarked on a renaissance of sorts that has seen him try his hand at playing villains, adopting accents extravagant and simply chew the scenery every time. possible. It comes at a price, or so Grant says, after describing his recent motion-capture performance as Oompa Loompa in Wonka like a crown of thorns, going so far as to say he hated it every minute. A depressed old soul or a deadpan veteran embracing the final stage of their career, one thing that is guaranteed is an unfiltered opinion. However, even during the early years of the mini-resurgence that began with a multifaceted turning point Cloud Atlas and continued until UNCLE'S MAN, Paddington 2, Gentlemen, Operation Fortune: Ruse of WarAnd Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves which itself came after a three-year sabbatical from the screens, Grant still couldn't help tearing himself down. Taking second place in a biographical drama behind Meryl Streep under the direction of Stephen Frears is a big job for any star, but in typically self-deprecating fashion, Grant trashed his own abilities while promoting the film. I'm a terrible actor, I'm still learning. When I started, I would have liked to know how to trust myself more, really, he told Vanity Fair. I was in a terrible panic at the start of my career. I used to pre-rehearse everything and then bring my pre-rehearsed performance to the set. Although Streep received her obligatory Oscar nomination for her central performance, Frears Florence Foster-Jenkins received an enthusiastic response from all corners, including Grant's tilt against the title character's longtime companion and manager, St. Clair Bayfield. Fortunately, he was at least willing to admit that he was happy to accept that acting was a profession with a never-ending learning curve, even if he couldn't help but sneak into a country whole along the way. Now I'm learning to let things happen in the moment. American actors are much better at this than British actors, he continued. If I had known how to trust myself, I would have been much more relaxed. Maybe I would have fewer gray hairs today. Continuing his recent eclectic trajectory, Grant will next be seen in the very specific Jerry Seinfeld biopic. Unfrosted: The Story of the Pop-Tart and horror thriller Heretic authors responsible for A silent place. Whether he finds himself terrible or not, he remains as eager as ever to keep mixing things up.

