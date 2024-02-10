Margot Robbie crashed my friend's bachelor party! Witness reveals how Hollywood star was a rather unexpected addition to their men's night out at remote Scottish pub

A group of stag parties have revealed how their night at the pub was robbed by Hollywood beauty Margot Robbie.

Tony, the best man, was celebrating his best friend's stag party at a remote Scottish pub last summer, at the height of Barbie's box office success.

Tony and 11 friends were enjoying pints and dinner in the small pub when the conversation turned to this summer's new film releases.

“I was sitting with a view of Margot and I definitely noticed a pretty lady at the table, but I didn't know it was Margot. At one point we started talking about Oppenheimer and Barbie when they had just come out,” Tony told MailOnline.

Margot herself told this story at a recent screening of her hit film in Los Angeles, revealing: “I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys at a bachelor party discussing the film Barbie without knowing that I was sitting two or three feet away from them.'

A group of stag parties have revealed how their night out at a remote Scottish pub last summer was ruined by Hollywood beauty Margot Robbie (pictured last month)

Tony, the best man, was celebrating his best friend's stag party at a remote Scottish pub last summer, at the height of Barbie's box office success.

Tony insists the group had only “good things to say” about Margot's film, but a friend “said we should go see it 'for the culture.'

Margot admitted she wasn't going to see Tony and his friend, but changed her mind when she left the pub.

“I went up to their table and said, 'Thanks for seeing the Barbie movie.' It was so funny, they lost it. It took them a good minute to realize and I was practically outside and they were like “Ohhhh”.

Tony gives his thoughts to MailOnline, recalling the jaw-dropping moment he recognized the stunning star.

“Toward the end of dinner, I noticed the lady I had seen earlier approaching our table with her date.”

“We all looked up and she said with a big smile, 'Hey, I just wanted to thank you all for going to see the Barbie movie!'

“She turned around and walked out right after and we all just sat there with our jaws on the floor.”

“Then we all started freaking out, some of us shouting, 'Was that really her?!' The waitress then came out laughing and said, 'We heard you talking about Barbie and we were back into the kitchen in a panic. We hoped you didn’t say anything wrong!”

“I was sitting with a view of Margot and I definitely noticed a pretty lady at the table, but I didn't know it was Margot,” Tony recalls, revealing that the conversation turned to the film success of the actress (photo from 2014).

Margot told this story at a recent screening of her hit film, revealing “I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys discussing Barbie without knowing I was sitting two feet away.”

Tony said the moment “was definitely the highlight of the trip and I incorporated it into my best man speech in London.”

As for Margot, she previously said that “people's reactions to the film have been the biggest reward of this whole experience.”

“Whether it’s experiencing a moment like that, listening in the toilet, or seeing what people write online.”

“I’ve never been a part of anything like this. Not like this.'

Australian actress Margot lived in the UK, in a shared flat in London, and still visits regularly when she is not in Los Angeles.

Margot's former home in Clapham, affectionately known as 'the Manor' by its residents, was whereMargot began her relationship with her husband, Surrey-born filmmaker Tom Ackerley, and had what she describes as “the best times”.

The lease for the property was initially signed in early 2014, shortly after the release of the film that would make it famous The Wolf of Wall Street by Martin Scorcese.

Margot was on a date at the time with her Surrey-born filmmaker husband Tom Ackerley (pictured together at the world premiere of Barbie in July 2023)

Margot extolled the unlikely joys of living in Clapham in an interview with luxury London magazine The Resident in 2017, gushing that she loved the “unpretentious” vibe of her life there.

“To me, where you live and what you do should be simplistic and comfortable, otherwise how are you going to relax? she says.

“Clapham has always felt unassuming in the sense that you're left alone to live who you are, and that's perfect. But I like living with lots of people. It reminds me of the house I grew up in.

“It's funny, I always think I want privacy because I'm never really alone, ever. But when I am, I hate it. After five minutes, I find people to hang out with .

Margot married Tom in Byron Bay in December 2016. The following year, the duo moved from London to a lavish 3,300 square foot apartment in Los Angeles with four bedrooms and six bathrooms.