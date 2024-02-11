



NEW YORK (AP) Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Lenny Kravitz, the late Sinad O'Connor and the heavy metal band nicknamed Prince of Darkness are among the 2024 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a vast musical festival. net which also includes the pop-soul of Sade and Britpoppers Oasis. Ozzy Osbourne, who had many parents in the 1980s clutching their pearls with his devilish visuals and sludgy music, is getting the nod as a solo artist, having already entered the room with Black Sabbath. Nominations also went to hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim, soft rockers Foreigner, singer-guitarist Peter Frampton, alt-rockers Janes Addiction and Dave Matthews Band, and dance icons Kool & the Gang. Continuing in the true spirit of rock n roll, these artists created their own sounds that defined generations and influenced countless others who followed in their footsteps, said John Sykes, president of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. , in a press release. Ten of the 15 nominees are on the ballot for the first time, including Carey, Cher, Foreigner, Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Kravitz, Oasis, O'Connor, Osbourne and Sade. Sade, whose 1980s soft rock hits include Smooth Operator and The Sweetest Taboo, is having a great time, having been inducted last year into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Carey, with 19 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, Blige with eight multi-platinum albums and nine Grammy Awards, and Cher, the only artist to have a No. 1 song in each of the last six decades, would help increase this digit. women in the room. Artists must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before being eligible for induction. The induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland this fall. Nominees will be voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals. Fans can vote online or in person at the museum, with the top five artists chosen by the public constituting a fan ballot that will be counted along with the other professional ballots. Last year, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, Soul Train creator Don Cornelius, Kate Bush and the late George Michael were among the artists who entered the room. ___ Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

