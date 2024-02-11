'Friday the 13th' Actor Kane Hodder Gives Kanye West a Better Jason Mask







TMZ.com Kane Hodderis upset by Kanye West wearing a Jason mask… not because he doesn't want to be associated with Ye — because he wants to give him a better one! We spoke with Kane – who played Jason Voorhees in several “Friday the 13th” films and games – at LAX and he says it's great to see the controversial rapper portray the legendary character, but he doesn't think the mask is survey. to snuff. Speaking directly to Kanye via our camera, KH implored KW to let him give the rapper a better mask, calling the one he's wearing “cheesy” and insisting he could put on a “nice” one. Kane said he even has a few movie-worn masks at home…although he seemed a little reluctant to part with them. However, he came around to the idea a bit – as long as Ye didn't piss him off by trying to keep him around, he said he'd think about it.

He also gave Kanye some advice… telling him to really widen his eyes on stage when wearing the mask – because that would really shock the audience. Kane said he's not worried about any controversy surrounding Kanye… he says it doesn't hurt the brand – instead, he simply said it would simply raise visibility because it would bring back to people the legendary horror series. Kanye has really been playing up Jason's mask style recently… even going so far as to wear it over a Michael Myers mask at a party. filming a weird music video just last weekend. He's also worn it on stage during performances and even casually in Los Angeles… like when he recently went to one of his son Saint's basketball games with it. And it's a good thing Kane isn't worried about Ye tainting the mask… because his new album “Vultures” soft-released Friday and set off a veritable firestorm online. You made more references to Jewish people and even removed your name Taylor Swift — it's not a real divisive one, but even mentioning his name drove the Swifties up the wall… given their complicated history. And, on the album cover… You wear the hockey mask, and his wife Bianca Censors essentially nude, so the look will be associated with Kanye for a long time. Ye is also accused of several artists and their estates use samples of their songs without permission… it's unclear if these claims will come back to haunt him.

TMZ Studios All that said… THE Jason Voorhees endorses Ye using the mask – so, Ye can lean into the look for a long time to come.

