The raw math behind Hollywood's outsized role in shaping perceptions of Muslims and Jews in America (guest column)

As we enter the heart of Hollywood awards season, signs everywhere show both how far the entertainment industry has come in telling the full American story and how far it still has to go.

Last month, events at the Sundance Film Festival reflected the difficult times we live in.

There was a conversation with Jewish hostages about their harrowing experiences and a public protest against the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which has left tens of thousands of civilians dead.

There were also hundreds of Muslim creators and their allies who gathered one evening at the Maison Musulmane des festivals. This standing-room-only event confirmed both the vitality of Muslim creators, screenwriters, directors, producers and artists, as well as the immense challenges they continue to face in breaking through.

The statistics confirm their experiences. A Study 2022 from the Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism at the University of Southern California, found that, out of 200 series, 87 percent did not feature a single Muslim with a speaking role. Of the 12 regulars on the Muslim series on these projects, seven were either perpetrators or targets of physical violence.

Of the 10 films nominated for Best Picture at this year's Oscars, only one features a self-identified Muslim in a meaningful, non-stereotypical role (Ramy Youssef in Poor things).

The monochromatic representations of our society combined with stereotypes and the villainization of difference are problematic in themselves. But these problems are compounded by the way they fuel, rather than quell, episodes of division and discord in our society.

The problem of intolerance is growing worse by the day, as Muslims and Jews living in the United States report increasing rates of harassment and even physical violence.

In October, shortly after the Gaza attack, a 6-year-old Muslim boy was brutally murdered in Illinois by his family's landlord. Dearborn, Michigan, which has the largest proportion of Arab Americans of any U.S. city, has recently been characterized by a Wall Street Journal editorial under the title Americas Jihad Capital, demanding that Mayor Abdullah Hammoud increase police presence in religious centers.

Even before October 7, anti-Semitic incidents had nearly tripled since 2016, the Anti-Defamation League reports. The U.S. Department of Education currently has 19 investigations opened into potential civil rights violations in K-12 schools linked to anti-Semitism or Islamophobia.

The Biden-Harris administration recognizes the role of arts and culture in stemming this tide. On the heels of a range of Actions in the fall for fight against anti-Semitism and Islamophobiathe National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities, respectively, announced last week that they would engage 5 million dollars towards artistic organizations that fight against hatred.

As laudable as these efforts are, they will fail if they are not broader in scope. Person-to-person contact combines catharsis and connection, allowing for a powerful shared experience, and part of what makes intolerance so intractable is raw calculation: most people simply don't have experience with certain types of diversity.

The Jews are 2.4 percent of the American population and Muslims represent only 1.1 percent. Despite Many in the United States have negative views of Muslims, less than half say they have already met one. People in the United States are also comparatively less well informed on Judaism as a faith and systematically overestimates the number of Jews living in the United States

This complicates conventional efforts to bridge divides that rely on bringing people directly into contact with those who are not like them, which is simply unrealistic.

This is why the entertainment industry has a special role to play in the fight against hatred. Hollywood's stock in trade is the industrial-scale generation of shared emotional experiences among strangers from different backgrounds and backgrounds. To stem the tide of dangerous and harmful hatred, it is time for the entertainment community to step up.

First, we need opportunities for Muslim actors and creators to break out of pigeonholed roles, both in front of and behind the camera.

Recent examples show that a film or series can reach new heights by considering Muslim artists for roles historically intended for others. Succession casts Hiam Abbass as Logan Roy's quick-witted third wife, Marcia. Mahershala Ali has defied stereotypes before and since his Oscar-winning breakthrough as an unlikely father figure in Moonlight. In addition to his performance as an actor in Poor thingsYoussef directed Honeydew, one of the most acclaimed episodes of the bemedaled series The bear in which pastry chef Marcus is training in Copenhagen.

Second, representations of Muslim peoples and cultures must better combine entertainment and enlightenment.

Grammy-winning folk artist Rhiannon Giddens won the Pulitzer Prize this year for his opera Omar, which tells the story of a Senegalese Muslim pushed into slavery through a vibrant blend of American musical styles. In the last part of Assassin's Creed video game franchise that has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide, game studio Ubisoft has developed a new feature that allows players to take a guided tour of the historic setting of the games of Baghdad in the 9th century.

Third, we need stronger distribution and fairly distributed marketing budgets for films and shows that might not otherwise be found by audiences.

Despite an uphill climb, Muslim characters and stories can anchor the tent offerings. Mindy Kaling currently produces Amazon Primes Hana Khan continues, a new romantic comedy about a Muslim woman living in Toronto. British Pakistani comedian and writer Bisha Ali was the editor of Ms. Marvel, which starred Pakistani-Canadian Iman Vellani as a Pakistani American teenager turned superhero. Shows like Disney Juniors Mira, royal detectivewhich takes place in a fictional setting intended to represent 19th century India, offers broader representations to young audiences.

This is progress, but we still have a long way to go.

Despite a packed house, speaker after speaker at the Muslim House highlighted the ongoing challenges Muslims face in getting a seat at the table. Creators spoke about the cancellation of shows and projects after October 7, the difficulty of developing marketable intellectual property, and the need to expand the reach of Muslim stories and representations.

The entertainment industry needs to do better because by doing so it can make our society more welcoming to all.

The best way to combat hatred is to prevent it from taking root in the first place. Big stories combined with mass broadcasting connect our emotions to our highest ideals and transport us to worlds and situations different from our own.

Hollywood must exploit its privileged role in shaping our culture to illustrate the poetic eloquence of tolerance: what makes our society great is not what we have in common but precisely what we do not have.

Samsher (Sam) Singh Gill is the third President and CEO of the Doris Duke Foundation, whose mission is to build a more creative, equitable and sustainable future. One of the basic programs is Building bridges, the only charitable grant program in the United States dedicated to improving mutual understanding through work with American Muslims. The foundation also works Shangri-Lathe largest art center devoted exclusively to global Muslim traditions.

At the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Doris Duke Foundation announced $6 million in grants supporting Muslim creators, including through funding for project completions and the provision of Muslim houses at major US film festivals. The foundation funded the Muslim House at Sundance, hosted by MPAC's Hollywood office.

