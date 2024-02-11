The 2024 Emmys return on Sunday, September date set on ABC | Entertainment

It will be business as usual regarding the Emmy Awards 2024.
The 76th Annual Emmy Awards will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15 at 8/7c. ABC and the Television Academy announced it. The three-hour show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
Nominations for the 2024 Emmys will be announced on Wednesday, July 17. The host and producers of the telecast will be announced at a later date.
This will be the second Emmys to air in 2024, with the 2023 show being postponed from its original September 11 date on Fox to January 15, due to writers' and actors' strikes that began in May and July and continued. completed in September and November respectively. The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony was hosted by Antoine Anderson and produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment. The series has also featured numerous cast reunions, so we'll have to see if the 2024 Emmys exceed that number.
The Emmy Awards recognize the best in television. For the Ceremony 2023, The bear was the big winner, with 10.BEEF AndThe last of us each came away from the Primetime and Creative Emmys with eight, followed bySuccession with six for his last season and Welcome to Wrexham AndThe White Lotus each with five. The issuance eligibility period was from June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023, meaning that, for example,The bear won these awards in its first season. His second will be eligible for the 2024 Emmys, and it is possible that the the third season could already be released when nominations are announced.
The Emmys aren't the only awards show to air on ABC. The network also houses The CMA Awardsas well as The Oscarswith the 2024 event airing on March 10 (starting earlier than usual, at 7/6c, and followed by a new episode of Abbott Elementary School).
76th Emmy Awards, live, Sunday, September 15, 8/7c, ABC
