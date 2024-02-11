Adrian Grenier reveals fatherhood is the reason he left Hollywood





Adrien GrenierHollywood's new role has nothing to do with Hollywood, it's actually the reason he left. “I flew high for many years, two decades in Hollywood and growing up in New York, but I live a much more grounded life now,” Grenier, 47, explained why he decided to leave California for Texas during an interview on Friday, February 9. on Today with Hoda and Jenna. I decided that I was going to live closer to nature, commit to my wife, start a family and have a child, which I am so passionate about. THE Surroundings The old-timers' dream came true last June when he and his wife Jordan Roemmele welcomed a baby boy together and he revealed fatherhood was the best job he's ever had. I don't know if my body can hold love [I have for my son,] he exclaimed. It's so expensive. I feel like I'm going to explode. I am so in love with this kid. He's absolutely gorgeous and I'm already so proud of him and all he does is poop. Related: Entourage Cast: Where Are They Now?

What's more meta than a film within a film? How about a movie within a movie based on a TV show about a group of guys making movies in Hollywood where the executive producer is actually the inspiration for the protagonist? That's essentially the plot of HBO's Entourage, the franchise inspired by the rise of Mark Wahlberg. [] Grenier, who was promoting the green cleaning company he invested in, Blueland, revealed that while some actors might end up regretting their decision to leave Tinseltown, he feels at peace with his choice. In fact, he likes the slower lifestyle he has today because it's not only good for his family, but also for their mental health in general. I did a lot of growing up, but I spent a lot of time in nature. Nature [is] connection. If you can't connect, you don't care, he explained. There is so much to learn about how we work as human beings, because we emerge from nature, we come from nature. So, if we listen to nature, it will tell us how to be more in harmony. He added: “There are a lot of mental health issues in our world and I think it’s our disconnection from the earth. » [that worsens it]. THANKS! You have successfully registered. Today, Grenier can spend as much time as he wants outdoors and he encourages his son to do the same. My little boy was in the dirt this morning, he shared, noting that Roemmele had sent him a photo of his son playing outdoors. Even though Grenier no longer lives in California, that doesn't mean he won't ever act or lobby to promote something he's involved in again. Instead, he says he's just a lot more cautious about the projects he takes on now that he's in a new chapter of his life. I only accept roles that align with my dharma and that I can be proud of because I want my child to watch everything I do and be proud of his father, he said.

